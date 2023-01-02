The organic market to complement the Food & Thought 2 restaurant in North Naples finally launched with a soft opening on the last day of 2022. “We’re open right now with about 50% of the items we’re going to have in another couple of weeks from now,” co-owner Alfie Oakes said on the store’s first day of business Saturday on New Year’s Eve. “We had to kind of push the opening to this date for tax reasons. We can depreciate all the equipment and everything on this year’s taxes. With the new Biden tax policy, we can only do 80% next year and we can do 100% this year, plus we can get the benefit this year.”

