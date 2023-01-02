Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
Local couple opens new Batteries Plus in Naples
Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in Naples. Opening its doors on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9967 Triangle Blvd., Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing quality products and services at affordable prices.
luxury-houses.net
The Majestic Lakefront Estate in Naples Florida is Already On The Market with New Furnishings, Asking $6.5 Million
13741 Pondview Circle Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 13741 Pondview Circle, Naples, Florida, lords almost an acre of land and offers over 6700 sq ft of living space and luxurious upgrades throughout. This majestic lakefront estate in Quail West is move-in ready with new furnishings and is a showcase of timeless elegance. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13741 Pondview Circle, please contact Nita Marie Rapp (Phone: 216-870-4737) & Crystal Marie Tobe (Phone: 239-778-0030) at Levitan Realty for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs commercial property sells for $3.75M
Bonita Lots LLC purchased an 11.43-acre commercial property at 13090 Bonita Beach Road SE and 27951, 27865 and 27869 Bonita Grande Drive in Bonita Springs from DHMAL LLC for $3.75 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyers and seller.
WINKNEWS.com
LeeTran Ultra Bus service continues to expand service area
Since early last year, LeeTran has provided a new way to take public transportation through an Uber-esque service that is quickly gaining popularity in Lee County. Since its launch in Bonita Springs, Ultra On-Demand Transit continues to expand its radius. Starting with just two Ultra buses with a service area...
floridaweekly.com
Longtime locals purchase S. Florida business, open new Estero location
The Wright Community Management, a condominium and homeowners association management company based in Fort Lauderdale, has opened a second office in Estero. Owners Bonita Vandall and Danielle Wright are long-time and native Southwest Floridians, respectively, and association industry veterans with more than 55 years’ combined experience. They purchased the 27-year-old company – previously called NextGen Management – in January.
WINKNEWS.com
FPL comments on confusion surrounding Par 4 FEMA trailers
There has been a lot of confusion surrounding who is responsible for the delay in getting people into the FEMA trailers in the Par 4 Mobile Home Community in Collier County. On Wednesday, WINK News reached out to Florida Power and Light to find out why they are still sitting in the dark weeks after being dropped off.
Are people returning to Fort Myers Beach too quickly for the island to handle?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — If you’ve been to Fort Myers Beach recently, you’ve likely seen the swarms of people that line the beach. Many days, it looks like a normal day during season. “I am really surprised at how many people are at the beach,” said...
WINKNEWS.com
Speeding boats a concern for boaters in Naples Bay
Boats are speeding by with no one to keep other boaters safe. This is what some people say is going on in Naples Bay. People there say they have seen boats going by faster than they should, and there should marine sheriffs and FWC there, but since Ian, they are nowhere to be found.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers holds 50th annual boat show
Hundreds of shiny new boats take over downtown Fort Myers, just feet away from those damaged by Hurricane Ian. The storm didn’t stop the 50th annual boat show from kicking off on Thursday. It just looks a little different. For starters, the boats are on wheels instead of in...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance
Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
WINKNEWS.com
Food & Thought 2 organic market opens in North Naples
The organic market to complement the Food & Thought 2 restaurant in North Naples finally launched with a soft opening on the last day of 2022. “We’re open right now with about 50% of the items we’re going to have in another couple of weeks from now,” co-owner Alfie Oakes said on the store’s first day of business Saturday on New Year’s Eve. “We had to kind of push the opening to this date for tax reasons. We can depreciate all the equipment and everything on this year’s taxes. With the new Biden tax policy, we can only do 80% next year and we can do 100% this year, plus we can get the benefit this year.”
Florida Weekly
Construction Has Started at Metropolitan Naples, Downtown’s Newest Luxury Address
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch last year. That new mixed-use community is Metropolitan...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
WINKNEWS.com
Par 4 community FEMA trailers remain empty while waiting for power from FPL
For people whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, finding a place to stay is the top priority. At the Par 4 Mobile Home Community in Collier County, several FEMA trailers have been in place for weeks now, but they’re not suitable for people to live in. The trailers...
WINKNEWS.com
The Gathering Place could be closing due to nearly 400% rent hike
A cherished restaurant in Fort Myers says it will close its doors unless something changes this month. Tony Clark, one of the owners of The Gathering Place, says the property owners have every right to raise their prices, but a nearly 400% increase is a hurdle they can’t overcome. He, along with many others who love the restaurant, got emotional, realizing The Gathering Place could be in its final days.
Several North Port seniors lose thousands of dollars to construction scam
NORTH PORT, Fla — Investigators in Sarasota County said they have a warrant out for the arrest of a contractor who allegedly scammed elderly couples out of their money. They said the victims wound up paying thousands of dollars to Sarkis Konsulian to build homes, but he kept asking for more and never finished.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA admits Fort Myers Beach trailer locked for weeks was delivered to wrong place
The trailer that arrived on Fort Myers Beach on December 18 is now being removed by FEMA. It’s the first one that FEMA delivered to the island after Hurricane Ian. FEMA said that they delivered the trailer to the wrong spot and are now taking away the trailer to move it to a new location.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach’s first FEMA trailer remains empty weeks after delivery
After days, weeks, and months of waiting, the first FEMA trailer is at Fort Myers Beach, but the man who is supposed to live in it says it is not ready yet. Jim Maloney lives just two houses down from where the FEMA trailer has been placed, and he has suffered, waiting 97 days for his own trailer.
Cape Coral residents bothered by strange smell stemming from hundreds of dead fish in canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Hundreds of dead fish have been spotted in Cape Coral canals and residents are not sure why this has been happening. “I don’t like the smell… so what I do is keep my sliding door closed,” Cape Coral resident Francesca Nappi said.
WINKNEWS.com
Cold weather fills Cape Coral canals with dead, smelly fish
An awful smell that is so strong it makes you want to close all your doors and windows has taken over Cape Coral canals. Dead fish are floating on and around the docks of the Cape Coral canal along SW Third Lane. “By early afternoon, there were dead fish all...
