Citrus County Chronicle

No. 10 UCLA blows 18-point lead, hangs on to beat USC 60-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least most of the fans went home happy. UCLA was anything but. The 10th-ranked Bruins blew an 18-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat crosstown rival Southern California 60-58 on Thursday night for their 11th straight victory.
