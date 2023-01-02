ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops

I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
Yardbarker

Steelers' Hines Ward snubbed from HOF once again

For those who believe Ward should already be cemented in Canton, Ohio, there is a good argument to make. Ward played for the Steelers, who were a predominantly run-first team, for his entire career, and he still finished with impressive numbers. Ward finished his career with 12,083 receiving yards, which ranks 27th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Michael Irvin (11,904) and Calvin Johnson (11,619). He had 1,000 receptions, ranking 14th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Randy Moss (982) and Andre Reed (951) and Ward's 85 receiving touchdowns rank 17th all time, ahead of Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (83).
The Comeback

Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns

The Cleveland Browns have not had the season that many expected, sitting at 7-9 on the year and missing out on the postseason for the second year in a row. They will finish up their disappointing year by trying to play spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 in what may be the last Read more... The post Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
