Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Hines Ward snubbed from HOF once again
For those who believe Ward should already be cemented in Canton, Ohio, there is a good argument to make. Ward played for the Steelers, who were a predominantly run-first team, for his entire career, and he still finished with impressive numbers. Ward finished his career with 12,083 receiving yards, which ranks 27th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Michael Irvin (11,904) and Calvin Johnson (11,619). He had 1,000 receptions, ranking 14th all time, ahead of Hall of Famers Randy Moss (982) and Andre Reed (951) and Ward's 85 receiving touchdowns rank 17th all time, ahead of Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (83).
Mom of Browns cornerback, Denzel Ward, reflects on Damar Hamlin's collapse
Many are hoping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after he went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday evening.
Where could Baker Mayfield play next season? Ranking the potential options
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s 2022 season has been a whirlwind. He started the year in training camp with the Carolina Panthers, earning the starting job. But after being benched twice, the Panthers waived him, and the Rams picked him up. Los Angeles has helped to give Mayfield...
Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns
The Cleveland Browns have not had the season that many expected, sitting at 7-9 on the year and missing out on the postseason for the second year in a row. They will finish up their disappointing year by trying to play spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 in what may be the last Read more... The post Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'Praying for Damar Hamlin': Cleveland Browns offer thoughts and prayers after Hamlin collapses on field in Cincinnati
CLEVELAND — Prayers have been pouring in from across the country after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. It all comes after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently in critical condition,...
Comments / 0