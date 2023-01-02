Read full article on original website
Abbeville Meridional
Mary “Laura” Gaspard
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Church honoring the life of Mary “Laura” Hargrave Gaspard, 89, who passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Louis Richard officiating the services.
New principal named at Northside High in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish School System has named Perry Myles as principal of Northside High School
kadn.com
Learn The Legacy Of DL Menard, Festival Acadien et Creole's Legacy Series Continues
Barry Ancelet, with Festival Acadien et Creole, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about tonight's Legacy Series at the Feed-n-Seed in Downtown Lafayette. Join them for a lively discussion on the legacy of DL Menard. This free monthly series celebrates local legends who have made and continue to make...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
theadvocate.com
This longtime Lafayette independent bookstore to close after 37 years
A longtime Lafayette book and comic book store will close. The owners behind And Books Too, Marty and Lorraine Medlin, announced their retirement after first opening nearly 37 years ago and will close the store when the all the merchandise is sold at the building at 3315 Johnston St., Marty Medlin said.
Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now. He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Lafayette and Acadiana Area
This year we officially celebrate Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023, so we have just a few weeks until things culminate with the world's biggest party. Leading up to Fat Tuesday, we've got Mardi Gras balls, chicken runs, and lots and lots of parades. We've gathered a list of as...
Youngsville mayor announces start of 2023 Mardi Gras season
Youngsville Mayor, Ken Ritter, announced the start of their 2023 Mardi Gras season.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Opelousas man turns himself in after defacing St. Landry Confederate Monument
An Opelousas man has turned himself in after allegedly defacing a public monument at the Opelousas Courthouse, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.
KPLC TV
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
Opelousas family’s Christmas saved by heroic neighbor
In Opelousas, a family's Christmas was saved by the heroic act of a neighbor.
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
wbrz.com
Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash
VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
Comeaux High School students returning to campus after bomb threat investigation
Faculty and students of Comeaux High School return to campus after bomb threats against the school.
kadn.com
Drive-by shooting near Girard Park concerns parkgoers
Lafayette, La(KADN)- Lafayette police are currently investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that occurred near Girad Park. "I like Girad Park, you know I like the recreational fishing. People are nice." Though the park has always been peaceful for the parkgoer, hearing the gunshots last night in real time was a...
Community remembers New Iberia murder victim, 49-year-old Jermaine Riles
The life and remembrance of Jermaine Riles, 49, lives on as community members and activists reflect on his personality and call for justice in his case.
House fire destroyed over 50 years of memories
Tracy Dereon has lived in this New Iberia home for more than half a century, until it was destroyed by fire just days before Christmas. He says he lost everything.
Missing New Orleans woman’s car found in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) There is still no sign of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November when she left home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, driving a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu, according to New Orleans Police. On Thursday, police confirmed […]
