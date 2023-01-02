ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Mary “Laura” Gaspard

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Church honoring the life of Mary “Laura” Hargrave Gaspard, 89, who passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Louis Richard officiating the services.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

This longtime Lafayette independent bookstore to close after 37 years

A longtime Lafayette book and comic book store will close. The owners behind And Books Too, Marty and Lorraine Medlin, announced their retirement after first opening nearly 37 years ago and will close the store when the all the merchandise is sold at the building at 3315 Johnston St., Marty Medlin said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now.   He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
JENNINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash

VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Drive-by shooting near Girard Park concerns parkgoers

Lafayette, La(KADN)- Lafayette police are currently investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that occurred near Girad Park. "I like Girad Park, you know I like the recreational fishing. People are nice." Though the park has always been peaceful for the parkgoer, hearing the gunshots last night in real time was a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Missing New Orleans woman’s car found in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) There is still no sign of a New Orleans woman who has been missing since November when she left home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Mya Davis, 23, was last seen Nov. 11, 2022, driving a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu, according to New Orleans Police. On Thursday, police confirmed […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA

