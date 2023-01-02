2024 Targets Charles Lester III, Stacy Gage, Donovan Harbour and KJ Bolden Include Ohio State in Their Top Schools Lists

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Reports: Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten race and College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 football season? Here's your look at the Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2023 season. Ohio State football schedule for 2023 seasonSept. 2 at Indiana Sept. 9 vs. ...
Eleven Warriors
The Peach Bowl Averaged 22.1 Million Viewers, Ohio State's Run at QB Has Been Insane and the Buckeyes Have Played in Great Bowl Games
There’s lots of football and a little bit of basketball in this Skully. Have fun reading about them. CFP DRAWS EYEBALLS. Whether it's scheduled to face Georgia or Delta State University – I did not make this school up; their nickname is the Fighting Okras (yes, like the vegetable) – Ohio State will always draw a massive viewership for its games.
Eleven Warriors
Noah Rogers and Jason Moore to Play in Under Armour All-America Game, KingJoseph Edwards Puts Ohio State in His Top 15 Schools
Two of the most popular All-American high school all-star games recognizing the best prep players in the country are slated to take place this week. The first is the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday and air on ESPN2. Of interest to Ohio State fans, Buckeyes signees Noah Rogers and Jason Moore will both be participating in the game, if you’d like a glimpse to see them in action before they both don an Ohio State uniform.
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
Eleven Warriors
Purdue Matchup Gives Ohio State A Chance At A Third Win Over A Nationally Top-Ranked Team in the Chris Holtmann Era
If all goes well for the scarlet and gray on Thursday, Ohio State will walk off its home court with an upset win over the top-ranked team in college basketball. Sound familiar?. It should, because the Buckeyes have made something of a habit out of doing so in the Chris...
Eleven Warriors
Top-Ranked Purdue Hands Ohio State Its First Home Loss of the Season, 71-69, in Wire-to-Wire Thriller
For the fifth straight time in the all-time series, Ohio State and Purdue went down to the wire on Thursday. But for the fourth time in the last five, the Buckeyes came up short. The top-ranked Boilermakers spoiled Ohio State’s unblemished 7-0 record at the Schottenstein Center in a 71-69...
Eleven Warriors
Zed Key Leaves Ohio State’s Game Against Purdue with Shoulder Sprain
Zed Key was expected to play a crucial role in Ohio State’s game against Purdue on Thursday night. Instead, Key left the game before the first TV timeout. While defending Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey in the post, Key grabbed for his shoulder and went immediately back to the locker room after play was stopped. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game later in the half after the injury was determined to be a shoulder sprain.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh Wins Third Consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award
Brice Sensabaugh has done it again. On Tuesday, the first-year Buckeye was awarded his third consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week award following his standout performances against Alabama A&M and Northwestern in which he collected a combined 39 points on 16-of-28 shooting with 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in both contests.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Zed Key And Eugene Brown Discuss Matchup With No. 1 Purdue, Guarding Zach Edey
Preparing for Purdue means getting ready to face one of the most unique individual challenges in college basketball. Boilermaker center Zach Edey stands 7-foot-4 and he's taken his game up more than one notch as a junior. Edey's averaging 21.7 points and 13.6 boards per game as the Big Ten's leading scorer and rebounder, and Ohio State knows exactly how difficult it will be to slow him down on Thursday.
NBC4 Columbus
Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital
The city of Columbus and other local governments will maintain some of their power after a move the governor made Thursday morning, vetoing a bill passed by members of his own party. Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north …. Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
NBC4 Columbus
Three sought in fatal north Columbus shooting
Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. Midday Forecast: January 4, 2023. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Tuesday, jackpot...
CPD: Voices told man to hit pedestrian with car, jump in Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man told Columbus police that voices told him to hit a pedestrian with his car, flee the scene and jump into the Scioto River, before surrendering. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, officers received a call on reports of a person with a gun at the 800 block […]
Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday. One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall. Whitehall...
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
Video: Man mugged, then left on ground outside Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Police said the incident happened at a gas station near Sullivant Avenue and South Hague Avenue on Dec. 2 at approximately 5:25 p.m. The suspect saw […]
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
