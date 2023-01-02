2024 Targets Charles Lester III, Stacy Gage, Donovan Harbour and KJ Bolden Include Ohio State in Their Top Schools Lists

Two of the most popular All-American high school all-star games recognizing the best prep players in the country are slated to take place this week. The first is the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday and air on ESPN2. Of interest to Ohio State fans, Buckeyes signees Noah Rogers and Jason Moore will both be participating in the game, if you’d like a glimpse to see them in action before they both don an Ohio State uniform.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO