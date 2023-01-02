ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2024 Targets Charles Lester III, Stacy Gage, Donovan Harbour and KJ Bolden Include Ohio State in Their Top Schools Lists

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Related
College Football HQ

Ohio State football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten race and College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 football season? Here's your look at the Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2023 season. Ohio State football schedule for 2023 seasonSept. 2 at Indiana Sept. 9 vs. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

The Peach Bowl Averaged 22.1 Million Viewers, Ohio State's Run at QB Has Been Insane and the Buckeyes Have Played in Great Bowl Games

There’s lots of football and a little bit of basketball in this Skully. Have fun reading about them. CFP DRAWS EYEBALLS. Whether it's scheduled to face Georgia or Delta State University – I did not make this school up; their nickname is the Fighting Okras (yes, like the vegetable) – Ohio State will always draw a massive viewership for its games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Noah Rogers and Jason Moore to Play in Under Armour All-America Game, KingJoseph Edwards Puts Ohio State in His Top 15 Schools

Two of the most popular All-American high school all-star games recognizing the best prep players in the country are slated to take place this week. The first is the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday and air on ESPN2. Of interest to Ohio State fans, Buckeyes signees Noah Rogers and Jason Moore will both be participating in the game, if you’d like a glimpse to see them in action before they both don an Ohio State uniform.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed

College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Zed Key Leaves Ohio State’s Game Against Purdue with Shoulder Sprain

Zed Key was expected to play a crucial role in Ohio State’s game against Purdue on Thursday night. Instead, Key left the game before the first TV timeout. While defending Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey in the post, Key grabbed for his shoulder and went immediately back to the locker room after play was stopped. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game later in the half after the injury was determined to be a shoulder sprain.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Brice Sensabaugh Wins Third Consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award

Brice Sensabaugh has done it again. On Tuesday, the first-year Buckeye was awarded his third consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week award following his standout performances against Alabama A&M and Northwestern in which he collected a combined 39 points on 16-of-28 shooting with 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in both contests.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann, Zed Key And Eugene Brown Discuss Matchup With No. 1 Purdue, Guarding Zach Edey

Preparing for Purdue means getting ready to face one of the most unique individual challenges in college basketball. Boilermaker center Zach Edey stands 7-foot-4 and he's taken his game up more than one notch as a junior. Edey's averaging 21.7 points and 13.6 boards per game as the Big Ten's leading scorer and rebounder, and Ohio State knows exactly how difficult it will be to slow him down on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital

The city of Columbus and other local governments will maintain some of their power after a move the governor made Thursday morning, vetoing a bill passed by members of his own party. Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north …. Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three sought in fatal north Columbus shooting

Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. Midday Forecast: January 4, 2023. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Tuesday, jackpot...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
