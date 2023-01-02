ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Two counts murder filed against man accused of errantly firing gun at New Year’s start

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- A man is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after police say he fired a gun errantly at a New Year’s Eve pary. Christopher Toppenberg, 62, was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 4 on the murder charges for the deaths of 40-year-old Jason McCreary of Sutter Creek, California, and 35-year-old David Reed of Paw Paw. He also is charged with felony firearm.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Suspect arraigned on murder charge in death of his father

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 34-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of his father. Cody Alan Hurt was arraigned on the open murder charge Tuesday in Calhoun County District Court for his alleged role that was investigated following a Dec. 27 residential fire. He’s accused of murdering...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
JACKSON, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
WYOMING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 men shot while leaving birthday party

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Two people were shot early Tuesday, Jan. 3, while leaving a private birthday party at a business on Stocking Avenue NW. The injuries were non-life-threatening. Police said that the relationship between the victims and shooter or shooters was unclear but said the shooting is not...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

