Read full article on original website
Related
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
Two counts murder filed against man accused of errantly firing gun at New Year’s start
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- A man is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after police say he fired a gun errantly at a New Year’s Eve pary. Christopher Toppenberg, 62, was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 4 on the murder charges for the deaths of 40-year-old Jason McCreary of Sutter Creek, California, and 35-year-old David Reed of Paw Paw. He also is charged with felony firearm.
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
Grand Rapids police investigating if New Year’s celebratory gunfire killed 16-year-old
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police are investigating whether New Year’s celebratory gunfire killed a 16-year-old found fatally wounded in a crashed vehicle. Grand Rapids police on Tuesday, Jan. 3 identified a person found shot in a vehicle as Joseph Ivory Jr. Police said Ivory was driving a vehicle in...
WWMTCw
Jackson man charged with assault, home invasion after attack on two men
JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson man who was arrested in a stabbing of two men was charged with assault and home invasion, according to Branch County Undersheriff Keith Eichler Wednesday. Curtis White, 33 of Coldwater, and Edward Guilford, 33 of Union City, were attacked, one with a hammer, on...
Suspect arraigned on murder charge in death of his father
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 34-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of his father. Cody Alan Hurt was arraigned on the open murder charge Tuesday in Calhoun County District Court for his alleged role that was investigated following a Dec. 27 residential fire. He’s accused of murdering...
Court docs: Former employee accused of stabbing 2 in Branch County
A Michigan man faces assault with intent to murder charges after authorities say he tried to kill two people in Branch County earlier this week.
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
WWMTCw
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
Police tracking dog leads officers to suspect in armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, MI – A police tracking dog on Monday, Jan. 2, led officers to a suspect in an armed robbery. The robbery happened at a business in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue near West Prouty Street. The robber pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the business owner before fleeing on foot.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW. GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in...
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
Kalamazoo babysitter sentenced to prison in 2017 death of infant
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing an 11-month-old baby was sentenced to prison Tuesday morning. Bryant Rolland Jr., 37, was sentenced Jan. 3, to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine. Rolland pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of Jaceyon Downey in August 2017.
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Kalamazoo public safety officers seize 3 firearms about the time shots fired
Kalamazoo public safety officers on Sunday, Jan. 1, seized three firearms about the time gun shots were reported on W. Michigan Avenue, the public safety department said in a statement. Police were monitoring a large gathering in the 2900 block of W. Michigan Avenue on the west side of the...
WWMTCw
Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
2 men shot while leaving birthday party
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Two people were shot early Tuesday, Jan. 3, while leaving a private birthday party at a business on Stocking Avenue NW. The injuries were non-life-threatening. Police said that the relationship between the victims and shooter or shooters was unclear but said the shooting is not...
Driver found dead of apparent gunshot in Grand Rapids’ first killing in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was shot and killed in his car early Sunday, Jan. 1, in Grand Rapids’ first killing of the new year. Grand Rapids police responded just after midnight to a report of a crash on Blaine Avenue SE at Boston Street. When police...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0