First-time parents welcome son born Jan. 1

Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau pose with newborn Grayson at Lima Memorial Health System. Nicole Ellis | Lima Memorial

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System’s first baby of 2023 was born to two first-time parents at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Rosanna and Jonathan Mersereau welcomed baby Grayson Jonathan Mersereau six days earlier than his due date after a surprise pregnancy. Rosanna said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until five months in due to a combination of circumstances, so it was “a whirlwind” adventure to prepare for the baby’s arrival.

Rosanna said her husband was purposefully losing weight while she was gaining weight, so she didn’t notice the change in her own size. She took a pregnancy test before an X-Ray and learned she was five months pregnant — a happy surprise.

The parents said having their son at Lima Memorial was really special, as Rosanna recently completed some contract work at the hospital and Jonathan is a certified nurse practitioner in acute care there. The two have built a community of support at the hospital and have received donations from coworkers and friends, such as diapers and a hand-me-down crib.

“We’ll always have that personal connection now with Lima Memorial,” Jonathan said.

Mercy Health St. Rita’s and Lima’s first baby of 2023 was born on Sunday at 2:07 p.m. The family declined to speak for an interview.

Jonathan said he and his wife selected the name Grayson after a lot of debate. They used a baby-namer app when Rosanna said she wanted their son to have his own name and not be called Jonathan, Jr. One of Jonathan’s coworkers suggested Grayson Jonathan and the parents felt that it fit.

Baby Grayson is doing well at 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces and 19 3/4 inches long, and Jonathan and Rosanna are learning how to be parents. Rosanna said she is being patient with herself and has talked to other women who helped her realize that struggle in parenting is normal, and a lot of it is learned rather than instinctual.

“It’s helpful when you have other mothers around and folks supporting you and saying that it doesn’t have to feel instinctual; it doesn’t have to feel easy,” Rosanna said. “You’re going to get better at this. And that has been really encouraging to me throughout my pregnancy.”