The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh expected to receive allegations of misconduct from NCAA

If Jim Harbaugh is indeed staying with Michigan football for 2023, per his statement on Thursday afternoon, he’ll apparently have to deal with a Level I violation of NCAA regulations. The Free Press has confirmed that Michigan is expected to receive an official notice of allegations from the NCAA soon, charging the program with four Level II violations — those deemed “more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage”...
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While the specifics of their on-field medical incidents are different, what happened to 24-year-old Damar Hamlin brings back memories from 2012 for Julius Palazzo, a central Ohio high school football referee. “I’ve tucked this away as a souvenir of what happened and the fact I got the care I needed and […]
