Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh expected to receive allegations of misconduct from NCAA
If Jim Harbaugh is indeed staying with Michigan football for 2023, per his statement on Thursday afternoon, he’ll apparently have to deal with a Level I violation of NCAA regulations. The Free Press has confirmed that Michigan is expected to receive an official notice of allegations from the NCAA soon, charging the program with four Level II violations — those deemed “more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage”...
No. 1 Purdue Basketball Edges No. 24 Ohio State 71-69 on Late 3-Pointer
Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including the game-winning 3-pointer to take down Ohio State on the road. The Boilermakers finished the game with a season-high 13 made shots from deep.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, considers neutral site for AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday.
Central Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While the specifics of their on-field medical incidents are different, what happened to 24-year-old Damar Hamlin brings back memories from 2012 for Julius Palazzo, a central Ohio high school football referee. “I’ve tucked this away as a souvenir of what happened and the fact I got the care I needed and […]
NFL announces potential move of AFC Championship game involving Chiefs, Bills or Bengals
League owners will meet Friday to consider moving the AFC Championship to a neutral site should the game involve those clubs and the Kansas City Chiefs in certain scenarios.
