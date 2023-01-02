ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

ABC 15 News

Lawsuit: Officers assaulted man, left him to die in jail

Officers assaulted, suffocated, and left a man in a mental health crisis to die inside a Maricopa County jail cell, according to a new federal lawsuit. The family of Akeem Terrell, who died on January 1, 2021, filed the complaint against officers with the Phoenix Police Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood

New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman, juvenile son hospitalized after dog attack in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A woman and her son are in the hospital after being bitten by two dogs. At about 4 p.m., Buckeye police responded to the area of Rooks and Southern Avenue after a woman called and said two of the family dogs attacked her and her juvenile son.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

West Valley massage therapist accused of touching clients inappropriately

PHOENIX — A West Valley licensed massage therapist was arrested last week on suspicion of touching clients inappropriately, authorities said. Christopher Esteen, 43, of Buckeye, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse, according to court records. The offenses...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12 News

Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pinal County man treated for rabies after bobcat attack

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a reportedly rabid bobcat in Pinal County after it attacked a man. The attack happened on Jan. 4 at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. Officials say the man had cuts to...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police involved in deadly shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say officers were involved in a deadly shooting late Tuesday morning. The incident occurred before 11 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a residential burglary call in the area. When officers arrived they attempted to make contact with a man found in an alleyway nearby.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ

