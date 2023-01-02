New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO