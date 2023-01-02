Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Lawsuit: Officers assaulted man, left him to die in jail
Officers assaulted, suffocated, and left a man in a mental health crisis to die inside a Maricopa County jail cell, according to a new federal lawsuit. The family of Akeem Terrell, who died on January 1, 2021, filed the complaint against officers with the Phoenix Police Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
fox10phoenix.com
Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
fox10phoenix.com
Fountain Hills shooting suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes into power box
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A police chase in Fountain Hills ended in a crash that knocked out power to several businesses on Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to an area near Pueblo and Grande Boulevard just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 on...
ABC 15 News
Woman, juvenile son hospitalized after dog attack in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ — A woman and her son are in the hospital after being bitten by two dogs. At about 4 p.m., Buckeye police responded to the area of Rooks and Southern Avenue after a woman called and said two of the family dogs attacked her and her juvenile son.
Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty
Jose Gallardo pleads not guilty at the Yuma Superior Court on Tuesday who was accused of murdering his 19-year-old son. The post Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Police: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after reportedly claiming he stabbed his girlfriend during a fight after she came at him with a sword in their Phoenix home, but police say the evidence at the scene does not match his story. On Dec. 30, officers responded to...
AZFamily
Woman accused of extreme DUI in deadly Surprise crash assaulted officer, docs say
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged DUI driver is facing additional charges as court documents revealed the woman tried assaulting officers and appeared to have resisted arrest following a deadly wreck in Surprise. Police say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown showed multiple signs of impairment after she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle...
Woman speaks out after being shot five times, once in head
A miraculous recovery. A woman shot five times in broad daylight is alive to tell it. This happened on November 16, 2022, near 1-17, and Anthem Way just after 8 a.m.
Casa Grande community remembers police officer who passed away from COVID-19
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Blue ribbons and blue lights filled the courtyard of the Casa Grande Public Safety Facility to honor one of the city's finest. Officer Jesus "Chuy" Lara, a six-year veteran with the police department, passed away from COVID-19 on Jan. 4, 2022. “We come out to...
KTAR.com
West Valley massage therapist accused of touching clients inappropriately
PHOENIX — A West Valley licensed massage therapist was arrested last week on suspicion of touching clients inappropriately, authorities said. Christopher Esteen, 43, of Buckeye, was booked into jail Dec. 27 on one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse, according to court records. The offenses...
Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
AZFamily
Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
fox10phoenix.com
Pinal County man treated for rabies after bobcat attack
SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a reportedly rabid bobcat in Pinal County after it attacked a man. The attack happened on Jan. 4 at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. Officials say the man had cuts to...
KTAR.com
Man arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine found during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A man was arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car during a recent traffic stop. Eric Leon, 36, was pulled over for speeding on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near 40th Street in Phoenix at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to police.
AZFamily
‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
ABC 15 News
Police involved in deadly shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say officers were involved in a deadly shooting late Tuesday morning. The incident occurred before 11 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a residential burglary call in the area. When officers arrived they attempted to make contact with a man found in an alleyway nearby.
AZFamily
‘We’ve never seen him’: Family of Phoenix murder victim says they didn’t know suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Destiny Hernandez is relieved someone is being held accountable for her murder. For the first time since a man accused of killing Hernandez was arrested last week, her family is speaking with Arizona’s Family. Officers said that 18-year-old Jvion Gadson-Scott was arrested...
AZFamily
Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
KTAR.com
Driver suspected of DUI in fatal wrong-way crash in north Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A woman died and three others were injured after a man suspected of DUI drove the wrong way on a north Scottsdale road and caused a collision on Friday evening, authorities said. Joshua Grabek, 48, is accused of driving his 2013 Subaru Legacy southbound in the northbound...
Comments / 2