Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Eyewitness News
New proposal could allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is for certain yet, but this would be a pilot program in the state. Only 9 cities are...
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
New Haven Independent
FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour
The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
Eyewitness News
New app monitors Wolcott students in school hallways
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A system that shows how long students are in the hallways and bathrooms is now in schools all over the country, and Connecticut. Local parents are concerned about E-Hallpass. It’s a digital hall pass system where students request to leave the classroom through an app.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Mark Twain house vandalized for the third time in 3 weeks
IWitness video: Two vehicle crash closes part of I-91 north in Wallingford. Video from Channel 3 viewer Mike Walton showed part of I-91 north closed in Wallingford due to a two-vehicle crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, who served Middletown has died. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police say a...
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
Eyewitness News
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Firefighter safe after mayday call at Norwich fire
IWitness video: Two vehicle crash closes part of I-91 north in Wallingford. Video from Channel 3 viewer Mike Walton showed part of I-91 north closed in Wallingford due to a two-vehicle crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, who served Middletown has died. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police say a...
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Last weekend to visit Winterfest in Hartford
Brian Marks with the University of New Haven talks about how the House remains in a deadlock over who will become the next speaker. The State Capitol and the legislative office building are closed Thursday. Updated: 6 hours ago. The State is mourning after learning about the heartbreaking news of...
Eyewitness News
Warmer temperatures challenge CT ski resorts
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ski resorts are being challenged this year due to milder than normal conditions. Mother Nature is taking away snow faster than ever, for this time of year. Last year, even though they didn’t get much snow, ski resorts were able to make snow consistently and it...
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Eyewitness News
Downtown Hartford Public Library to be closed for months after pipe burst
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Downtown Hartford Public Library is closed for the next few months after a pipe burst at the building over Christmas weekend. It caused extensive damage. “I came to return my books and it’s temporarily closed,” said Joseph Rodriguez of Hartford. Joseph is an...
NHPR
Demand for behavioral, legal services surge as CT children return to school
Demand for legal services from Connecticut families in selected cities rose 74% after children returned to in-person school, according to a report. The report, based on families in Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven, was produced by the Center for Children’s Advocacy (CCA), which aims to protect the legal rights of low-income children, while providing them with behavioral and other services that they need to thrive.
Eyewitness News
A student’s passion for music and plans to ‘play’ it forward
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Newington High School band student is learning how to channel his love for music. High school senior, Nate Michaud wants to use music to help others one day. He plays several instruments and recently just returned from a prestigious national festival in Maryland. Michaud was...
connecticutexplorer.com
6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
Eyewitness News
Goats at Manchester farm snack on Christmas trees
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Many people are taking down their Christmas trees. Instead of just getting rid of it, you can donate it to a good cause!. “We saw them toss it in, and the goats all came running, 20 of them eating it and it was gone in five minutes,” said Sheila Martin.
