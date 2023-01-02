Looking to the New Year: North Dakota’s Hydrogen Hub

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced this Fall, he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs.

And this year, our state plans to develop this more.

North Dakota, through the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, will lead the effort for all four states.

The states also agree to identify opportunities to collaborate with tribal nations.

The Department of Energy says it aims to select six to 10 hydrogen hubs, with applications due by April 7 of this year.

According to the state, North Dakota has a lot of ways to develop hydrogen, and we have only just begun.

Josh Teigen, the North Dakota Commerce Commissioner says, “We have a bunch of different ways we can create hydrogen, whether it’s with natural gas, or wind, solar, all kinds of I think exciting opportunities on the forefront.”

Additional funding opportunities may follow to accelerate and expand the network of clean hydrogen projects.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.