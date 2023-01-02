ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys aren’t letting off the gas in Week 18

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ensures that the team will not be resting in Week 18, as they have some big goals to accomplish. The Dallas Cowboys clinched their playoff berth back in Week 15, despite losing 40-34 in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That became a possibility after the New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The final week is usually a chance for playoff teams to rest up. But, the Cowboys have a lot on the line in the final week of the season.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tee Higgins ‘in a Good Place' After Hearing About Damar Hamlin Waking Up

Tee Higgins 'in a good place' after hearing about Damar Hamlin waking up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Doctors say Damar Hamlin is showing “substantial improvement” since the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety fell into critical condition following a tackle on Monday night. This not only brings fellow...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘You Won the Game of Life': Damar Hamlin Receives Positive Update From Doctors

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest. Since then, fans and supporters from around the world have been anxiously awaiting a positive update, and they received just that. It was reported on Thursday afternoon...
abc27 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 18

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have reached the finish line of the regular season. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8. The tables were turned this time around as it was the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

With top seed possible, Cowboys playing to win at Washington

Micah Parsons does not plan to be scoreboard-watching during the Dallas Cowboys' game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Sure, the Cowboys need the combination of a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Giants to win the NFC East, and, yes, winning and the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Arizona Cardinals would give them the conference's top seed and first-round bye. But Dallas has to handle its own business before going into the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mattress Mack Bets Over $3 Million on TCU Vs. Georgia in National Championship

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is back at it with another wager on a Texas sports team preparing for a championship matchup. The Gallery Furniture founder made betting history in November when he took home $75 million following the Houston Astros’ World Series victory. Two months later, he is siding with another squad from the Lone Star State.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy