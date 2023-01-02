Read full article on original website
Related
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Inappropriately Touching A Child?
A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows President Joe Biden touching a child inappropriately during a public event. This photo has been digitally altered. The unedited image shows Biden pointing to the child’s shirt. Fact Check:. Biden is planning to announce expanded border measures in advance of his first...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Senator Chuck Grassley Call For Biden To Resign?
A video shared on Facebook purports Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley called for President Joe Biden’s resignation due to revelations regarding the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Verdict: False. This claim is baseless. There is no evidence Grassley called for Biden’s resignation. Fact Check:. Recently information released by Twitter...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Announce He’s Running For President In 2024?
A post shared on Facebook purports Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a campaign for the 2024 presidential election. Musk has not publicly announced a campaign for federal office. He is also unable to run for president since he is not a natural-born citizen. Fact Check:. Musk recently said...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Leave The Room During A Joint Press Conference With Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Joe Biden leaving the room during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The video has been digitally altered. A White House spokesperson told Check Your Fact the claim is inaccurate in an email. Fact Check:. Zelenskyy recently warned that...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Greg Abbott Say His Family Celebrated Christmas By Busing Migrants To DC?
An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a tweet from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot saying he celebrated Christmas by sending migrants “into the freezing cold.”. Verdict: False. This tweet is digitally fabricated. Abbott did not send out this tweet nor make such a remark. Fact...
The speaker of the House debacle is the Maga revolution eating its children
Autocrats around the world, after a pretty bad 2022, must be delighted: just in time for the second anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, the US is providing a spectacle of democratic dysfunction for stunned global audiences to behold. But the Republican faction holding the country hostage – the farthest right inside what de facto has become a far-right party – wants to convince us that this is simply what democracy looks like – messy and frustrating, but all happening for the sake of a better result in the end. The Groundhog Day-style procedures are dignified as – in the words of failed speaker of the House candidate Byron Donalds – a “deliberative, open process” necessary for the “constitutional republic that is America”.
Putin's Orthodox Christmas ceasefire has started, but Ukraine thinks it's a trick and says 'it's too late for the Kremlin to think of God'
Though Putin's Orthodox Christmas ceasefire has begun, it's unclear if either side is adhering to it.
McCarthy fails to reach deal with opponents as scheduled noon vote approaches
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Freedom Caucus lawmakers blocking his bid for speaker of the House have not yet reached an agreement to end the four-day stalemate, but sources familiar tell Fox News that they are making “progress,” and that negotiations are in a “good spot.”
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did The Russians Withdraw From Bakhmut?
A video shared on Facebook claims the Russians withdrew from Bakhmut and other southern regions during their offensive in Ukraine. The Russians have not withdrawn from Bakhmut. They have not withdrawn from any of the southern regions beyond the right bank of the Dnipro River in November. Fact Check:. Ukrainian...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show A Russian Nuclear Submarine In Hawaii
A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Russian nuclear submarine surfacing on a beach in Hawaii. The video is from Hawaii Five-O, a television show. There is no evidence any Russian nuclear submarine is present or has been detected near Hawaii. Fact Check:. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: No, Greta Thunberg Did Not Cancel A Global Warming Conference Due To Cold Weather
A photo shared on Instagram allegedly shows a news article reporting that climate activist Greta Thunberg canceled a global warming conference due to subarctic temperatures. The screenshot does not depict a genuine news article and originates from a website that self-describes as satirical. Fact Check:. Thunberg responded with a fake...
Comments / 0