Minneapolis, MN

abc27 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 18

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have reached the finish line of the regular season. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8. The tables were turned this time around as it was the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While the specifics of their on-field medical incidents are different, what happened to 24-year-old Damar Hamlin brings back memories from 2012 for Julius Palazzo, a central Ohio high school football referee. “I’ve tucked this away as a souvenir of what happened and the fact I got the care I needed and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

