Mountain Iron, Virginia fire departments respond to Dairy Queen for overheated motor

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron and Virginia fire departments responded to the report of an overheated motor at the Mountain Iron Dairy Queen Monday afternoon, a Virginia Fire Department official said.

DQ representatives reported a faint odor apparently coming from an overheated motor in an air handling unit around 12:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Dustin Erickson said.

"It just kind of smelled hot,'' he said. The electric motor was the only damaged reported in the incident, which didn't appear to be related the store's recent remodeling, he added.

MIFD had two vehicles on scene with more firefighters waiting at the Fire Hall, Erickson said, whilie VFD had three vehicles on scene. Fayal Township also responded but was called off when they reached the site.

No injuries were reported.