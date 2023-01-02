ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Mountain Iron, Virginia fire departments respond to Dairy Queen for overheated motor

By Jim Romsaas
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron and Virginia fire departments responded to the report of an overheated motor at the Mountain Iron Dairy Queen Monday afternoon, a Virginia Fire Department official said.

DQ representatives reported a faint odor apparently coming from an overheated motor in an air handling unit around 12:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Dustin Erickson said.

"It just kind of smelled hot,'' he said. The electric motor was the only damaged reported in the incident, which didn't appear to be related the store's recent remodeling, he added.

MIFD had two vehicles on scene with more firefighters waiting at the Fire Hall, Erickson said, whilie VFD had three vehicles on scene. Fayal Township also responded but was called off when they reached the site.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Related
northernnewsnow.com

UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash

2 P.M. UPDATE - A 56-year-old Culver man died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. Authorities say...
CULVER, MN
B105

Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect

It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
HERMANTOWN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire

A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
CASS LAKE, MN
WDIO-TV

Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents

With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior’s Cedar Barn Closing Doors Due to New Lease

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Heartbreak from Superior business owners who say rising rent on their lease is reason why they are closing their doors. Cedar Barn recently re-branded a couple of years ago, but have been tenants for more than 9 years in the historic building, which was recently bought by a new owner.
SUPERIOR, WI
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday

An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Mesabi Metallics invests $7.25 million more for embattled Nashwauk project

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mesabi Metallics has invested another $7.25 million into their embattled Nashwauk project. Company representatives announced Wednesday that they made the payment late last week to Itasca County and the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED). This follows the master lease agreement with...
NASHWAUK, MN
B105

UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland

We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break Room Bar in Duluth. Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots being fired Saturday evening. According to a DPD release, officers have determined that a fight...
DULUTH, MN
lptv.org

Grand Rapids Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Family’s Business

A Grand Rapids woman has been sentenced for felony theft after defrauding her family’s business. According to court documents, Lynda Gillson was convicted on one out of nine counts of felony theft on Tuesday, Dec. 27 after originally being accused of stealing more than $200,000 from Glen’s Army Navy Store in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease In Duluth Apartment

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says two cases of Legionnaires’ Disease have popped up in a Duluth apartment building. One case happened in October, and the other was in December. Both people were living in the Woodland Garden Apartments, which is for low-income seniors. This...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy