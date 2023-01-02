Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Suspects steal car, crash into parked car trying to drive away
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
2 boys critically injured in accident involving stolen vehicle, SCSO says
actionnews5.com
1 man, 2 juveniles injured after car crash on Riverdale Dr.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
3 teens arrested after shooting involving Collierville police, officials say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Three suspects have been arrested following a shooting involving Collierville police officers. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a business near West Poplar Avenue and North Byhalia Road about possible shoplifting, according to TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister. The Collierville Police Department said that officers responded...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspect faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at man, chasing him in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at another man while driving down the street. The incident happened Dec. 26 as the victim drove down Highland Street. According to an affidavit, Devin Davis, 31, was driving his own vehicle, chasing the man. Davis fired shots...
Collierville PD identifies teens charged in store theft turned shooting with officer outside Academy Sports
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights
actionnews5.com
Car crash on Poplar leaves both drivers injured
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in burned car, MPD says
Man charged with negligent homicide in fatal DUI crash, West Memphis police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man was arrested after a DUI crash that killed a pedestrian in West Memphis, Ark. On Dec. 30, West Memphis Police responded to the 2200 block of E. Broadway around 6:50 p.m., where a man was lying in the street. He had possibly been...
Man shot and killed in Frayser, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 10:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and rushed to Regional One. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, MPD said.
actionnews5.com
Drivers injured after car crash on Polar Ave.
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
actionnews5.com
16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Man shot and killed, one detained, Memphis police say
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspects in custody after shooting involving police at Collierville shopping center, TBI says
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
actionnews5.com
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Bank teller steals more than $28K from 83-year-old woman, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former First Horizon Bank employee is accused of stealing more than $28,000 from an 83-year-old woman, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 27-year-old Aaron Chaney, who was working as a bank teller at First Horizon Bank on Austin Peay Highway, was found in possession of an 83-year-old woman’s debit card.
