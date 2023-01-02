Read full article on original website
A Life Well Lived
In our parsha this week we learn of the deaths of Yaakov and, in due course, of Yosef and all of the shevatim. This is the end of the saga of the forefathers that has been the main focus of the Torah until this point. When we begin learning the book of Shemot at mincha this Shabbat, we will be focusing on Israel as a nation and no longer simply a collection of individuals. In the haftara, we learn of the passing of David HaMelech and the ascendancy of Shlomo to the throne. The Kedushat Levi (R’ Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev) cites the Zohar (Vayishlach 168) describing how David HaMelech was given the years of his life by his ancestors.
The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know
The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Fighting for the Temple Mount on BBC
Rabbi Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the fruits of the Sabbatical year that are still coming out. Then, Yishai fights with the BBC for the right of Jews, and of Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, to ascend the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Finally, Dr. Noam Arnon on the Biblical Jacob’s final days in Egypt and eventual burial in Hebron.
Ascending the Temple Mount for the First Time
In recent years, as increasing numbers of religious Jews have begun to visit the Temple Mount (Har HaBayit), backed by some prominent rabbinical figures in the Religious Zionist world, I encouraged my righteous sons, good yeshiva boys, to do so. I told them it is essential that Jews and Israelis...
Rare Coins Found In A Dead Sea Cave Offer First Solid Evidence For The Maccabean Revolt 2,200 Years Ago
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - For the first time ever, scientists have found convincing evidence Jews fled to the Negev after a failed revolt 2,200 years ago. Muraba‘at Cave. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority. The Maccabean Revolt of 167-160 BCE was a Jewish uprising in Judea against the repression of...
Fight over Jerusalem's Temple Mount holy site: Why is it so important to Jews, Muslims and Christians?
Just days into the new Israeli Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, an international row erupted over the visit to the Temple Mount by one of his ministers.
Temple Mount Movement Asking Ben Gvir to Hold Passover Sacrifice on April 5
Shortly after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir descended from Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, he received a letter from the Returning to the Mountain movement, asking him to approve conducting the paschal sacrifice on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023, at the same holy site, the way Jews did until 1,953 years ago when the Romans destroyed our second holy Temple.
Christian graves desecrated in historic Jerusalem cemetery
JERUSALEM (AP) — More than 30 graves at a historic Christian cemetery in Jerusalem were found toppled and vandalized, the diocese said Wednesday, jolting the Christian minority in the contested city. Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the attack an “immoral act” and “an affront to religion.” Jerusalem’s Anglican Archbishop Hosam Naoum called it a “clear hate […]
Many question whether this signals the start of the end times following the recent delivery of 5 red heifers to Israel
Recently, five immaculate parah adumah (a red heifer) were delivered to Israel. A Christian rancher in Texas supplied the cows. According to reports, "Jewish rabbis approved the animals as red in color and unblemished." To be considered a "red heifer," an animal can only have two or fewer hairs on its entire body that are not red. [i]
Ben Gvir Ascends to Temple Mount on Fast of Tevet Commemorating Siege of Jerusalem
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning which also happened to be the day of the Fast of the 10th of Tevet (Fake Out! Ben Gvir Goes Up to Temple Mount). Perhaps unintentionally, Ben Gvir brought a most fitting closure to a cycle of loss and destruction that began on this day 2,611 years ago, in 588 BCE. All these many years ago, Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, laid siege to Jerusalem which ended a year and six months later, on the 17th of Tamuz, when the walls of Jerusalem were breached, and three weeks after that, on the 9th of Av, our first temple was destroyed, the kingdom of Judea capitulated and the Babylonian exile began.
Today: Fast of Asara B’Teves
Asara B’Teves is observed as a day of fasting in remembrance of the siege of Yerushalayim. Watch the Rebbe say slichos and read the haftorah on this day. On the 10th day of the month of Tevet, in the year 3336 from Creation (425 BCE), the armies of the Babylonian emperor Nebuchadnezzar laid siege to Jerusalem.
Congregant EMT Saves Rabbi Who Suffers Cardiac Incident in Neve Yaakov Shul
On Shabbat morning in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov, north of Pisgat Ze’ev in eastern Jerusalem, a rabbi at one of the local shuls suffered a cardiac incident and collapsed on the floor. The incident took place just after the Torah reading had concluded. One of the congregants, Daniel Katzenstein, a former community rabbi and a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah, was immediately called over to help.
Gallery: Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum
In connection with Asara B’Teves observed by many as ‘General Kaddish Day’ for Holocaust kedoshim whose yartzeits are unknown, Anash.org photographer Dovber Hechtman visited the Yad Vashem memorial the photographed the hallowed site. Photos: Dovber Hechtman/Anash.org. In connection with Asara B’Teves observed by many as ‘General Kaddish...
Jewish Values: The Real Issue
Ben Shapiro’s exposure of the failures of Modern Orthodoxy has generated a lot of waves. Most of those who define themselves as such, he opined, fall into one of three classes: the Secular Orthodox, whose values are almost exclusively engendered by Western progressivism – which they conflate with Torah; the Nervous Orthodox, who try to maintain Jewish values but without attracting attention and, so, issue statements that require careful scrutiny to understand what they mean – and then issue clarifications after people understand what they mean; and the Clumsy Orthodox, who are faithful to Jewish values but fear the progressive reaction in maintaining them publicly; they try to have it both ways and end up satisfying no one.
Menorah Cyclists Brighten Buenos Aires’ Dark Nights
Bochurim learning in Yeshiva Gedola of Buenos Aires, Argentina, spread the message of Chanuka with multiple bicycle parades through the city’s streets. They wrapped over 800 Tefilin, and distributed 7000 Menorahs. Bochurim learning in Yeshiva Gedola of Buenos Aires, Argentina, spread the message of Chanuka with multiple bicycle parades...
TORAH SHORTS: Parshat Vayechi: The Yoke of Monarchy
Jacob is on his deathbed and calls his sons together for a final farewell. He shares his parting words; some are harsh reprimands, and some are effusive blessings. The son who receives the most fulsome blessings is Joseph, Jacob’s favorite. Following is a part of the blessing. “The God...
Is It proper To Daven With One Leg Crossed Over The Other, Or In Any Other Casual Way?
Is it proper to daven with one leg crossed over the other,. There are two matters here. The first being proper behavior in Hashem’s sanctuary and the second is proper behavior while engaged in tefillah. When Yaakov Avinu was on his way to Charan (Bereishis 28:10-17), he stopped at...
After 400 Years, Jamaica Gets Its First-Ever Mikvah
Four centuries after Jews first settled on the Caribbean island of Jamaica, and over a century after the community’s last shul closed, a new Chabad House and the island’s first-ever mikvah were dedicated with a celebratory event. Jews have been living on the Caribbean island of Jamaica for...
