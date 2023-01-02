ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Updates

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) and COC Anthony Hams spent the week checking ice anglers as the season is in full swing. Violations encountered were angling without a license, possession of dressed fish on the water, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to display ATV registration, angling with extra lines, and littering.
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
AG creates council to advise on missing indigenous people

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Attorney General Mark Vargo has created a council to advise him on missing and murdered indigenous people. A disproportionate percentage of missing people in South Dakota are indigenous. They make up only 9% of the state’s population but 60% of people listed on the state’s missing person’s clearinghouse.
Charges filed in fatal shooting, victim was walking home from work

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Alex Becker. It happened when Becker was walking home from work late on the evening of December 27. According to a criminal complaint, Becker had been shot multiple times, in an...
