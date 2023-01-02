ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qHZN_0k1I8DNX00

After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUXmn_0k1I8DNX00

According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. The UAW Bargaining Committee has decided to bring this offer to the members of Locals 180 and 807 for a vote.” Local union leadership will provide details on the locations for ratification meetings, timing and voting in the next few days. Local 4 News will have more details on the strike vote as they become available.

Over 400 workers have been on strike since May, demanding better pay, more flexible scheduling and affordable healthcare.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

CNHI presents ‘last, best & final offer’ to strikers

After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State agency violated the law by imposing a lesser fine for nursing home death

State regulators acknowledged this week that they failed to comply with a law requiring them to triple a fine against an Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death. Last month, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals imposed, and then suspended, a state fine of $17,500 against Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility. […] The post State agency violated the law by imposing a lesser fine for nursing home death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KWQC

Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the “next level LEGO”

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A small Galesburg business has been receiving big-time attention. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world, was a featured retailer on the ABC -TV network’s morning show back in November on Cyber Monday. In fact, it marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on the show.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Public asked to give input on Moline Police

The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000

An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Oil change shop hit by car, waits for adjuster

If you were hoping to get an oil change at the Costa Oil 10 Minute Oil Change, 702 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline anytime soon, you’ll need to make other arrangements. The business was heavily damaged after it was hit by a car that was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Croken to hold meeting with constituents

Scott County’s new House of Representative member, Ken Croken, will hold a one hour town hall meeting on Saturday, January 21 at 9 a.m. at the Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Branch, 6600 Eastern Avenue. He will discuss the focus areas during his term in office and gather feedback from constituents. He represents the newly created […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Former Burlington City Council member returns to fill vacant seat

Burlington, IA- The Burlington City Council on Tuesday officially appointed a new member of the council to fill the open seat left by former City Councilman Matt Rinker. Former City Councilwoman Annie Wilson was sworn in Tuesday evening in the Council Chambers at City Hall during the council’s regular meeting.
BURLINGTON, IA
rcreader.com

Buried Stories: Count Nicholas Fejervary, 1811-1895

One of the people who shaped Davenport was a Hungarian nobleman. What were the odds?. Count Nicholas Fejervary (Miklós Fejérváry) came to Davenport when he was 41 years old. He left his native Hungary to escape the imposed martial law that followed the failed revolutions that swept Europe in 1847 and 1848. Friends had been exiled, imprisoned, even executed. He chose to settle in Davenport because it reminded him of his home on the Danube.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page

UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa authorities warn about providing personal information

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning the public about another scam happening in the Heartland. Last month, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined the scam took place involving Facebook and the digital wallet Venmo. The victim was selling items via Facebook marketplace. A price...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
wlds.com

Adrian Returns to Criminal Court Docket in Adams County

An Adams County Judge under complaint with the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board has been reinstated to some of his former duties on the bench. It’s been nearly a year since Judge Robert Adrian was removed from hearing criminal cases in the 8th Judicial Circuit by Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit J. Frank McCartney. According to Muddy River News, in administrative orders filed on December 20th, Adrian and Judge Tad Brenner will be assigned to felony criminal court cases.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Fire in Rural Washington Residence

At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy