WFPK Hosts Top Album Picks of 2022

Check out your favorite host's top albums of 2022!Kyle MeredithThe 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign LanguageThe Afghan Whigs - How Do You Burn?Beabadoobee - BeatopiaBeyonce - RenaissanceMaya Hawke - MossMitski - Laurel HellRed Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love / Return of the Dream CanteenSantigold - SpiritualsSasami - SqueezeThe Smile - A Light For Attracting AttentionSoccer Mommy - Sometimes, ForeverSpoon - Lucifer On the SofaTears For Fears - The Tipping PointKae Tempest - The Line Is A CurveFrank Turner - FTHCEddie Vedder - EarthlingWet Leg - Wet LegJohn TimmonsAlvvays - Blue Rev Beabadoobee - Beatopia The Beatles - Revolver (Super Deluxe) Mark Charles - Creature Comforts S.G. Goodman - Teeth Marks Mitski – Laurel Hell Momma - Household NameMuna - Muna Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore, 1997 Prince and the Revolution - Live in Syracuse, March 30, 1985 Joan Shelley - The Spur Spoon - Lucifer On the SofaTears For Fears - The Tipping Point Frank Turner - FTHC Wet Leg - Wet LegLaura ShinePlains - I Walked With You A WaysMitski - Laurel HellJoan Shelley - The SpurPhoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine EPMark Charles - Calamity StrikesWet Leg - Wet LegFlorence + The Machine - Dance FeverMuna - MunaAvi Kaplan - Floating On A DreamAngel Olsen - Big TimeMomma - Household NameMaren Morris - Humble QuestMargo Price - StraysDanielle Ponder - Some of Us Are BraveLera Lynn - Something More Than LoveKelsey Waldon - No Regular DogThe Killers - Pressure MachineRay Lamontagne - MonovisionOrville Peck - Bronco: Chapter 1Mel FisherWet Leg- Wet LegAngel Olsen- Big TimeJoan Shelley- The SpurFrank Turner- FTHCFontaines D.C.- Skinty FiaMUNA-MUNAbeabadoobee- BeatopiaBeyoncé- RenaissanceFlorence + The Machine- Dance FeverJack White- Fear of the DawnSpoon- Lucifer on the SofaSoccer Mommy- Sometimes, ForeverThe Afghan Whigs- How Do You Burn?Mitski- Laurel HellKelsey Waldon- No Regular DogSharon Van Etten- We've Been Going About This All WrongSantigold- SpiritualsNova Twins- SupernovaMichael Young1. Cory Branan - When I Go I Ghost2. Arlo McKinley - This Mess We're In3. Ian Noe - River Fools & Mountain Saints4. John Fullbright - The Liar5. Steve Poltz - Stardust and Satellites6. The Coffis Brothers - Turn My Radio Up7. Caleb Caudle - Forsythia8. Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog9. Adam Hood - Bad Days Better10. Willi Carlisle - Peculiar, Missouri11. Courtney Patton - Electrostatic12. Bill Scorzari - The Crosswinds of Kansas13. Rhyan Sinclair - Letters to Aliens14. Aaron Raitiere - Single Wide Dreamer15. Pharis & Jason Romero - Tell 'Em You Were Gold16. Ragland - Guardian18. Florence Dore - Highways & Rocketships19. Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado - Navigation Blues17. Andrew Leahey & The Homestead - American Static, Vol. 220. Nikki Lane - Denim & DiamondsStacy OwenSharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All WrongMadison Cunningham - RevealerBig Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In YouBartees Strange: Farm to TableYeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It DownAlvvays - Blue RevMaya Hawke - MossRuby Amanfu - The Collections Volume IVTears For Fears - The Tipping PointJoan Shelley - The Spur