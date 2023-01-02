Read full article on original website
Knights Back on Winning Track with 67-62 Victory Over SUNY Poly
Potsdam, NY – Freshman Raelin Burns scored a collegiate-high 16 points, including a 3-for-6 effort from beyond the 3-point arc, to help lead the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team to a 67-62 defeat over SUNY Poly in non-league action Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Gymnasium. The Golden Knights improved to...
Clarkson Hockey offering Free Admission this weekend
As Clarkson and the region prepare to host the World University Games, the Golden Knights Women's Hockey team will be offering Free Admission for all fans this weekend as they host Yale and Brown at Cheel Arena. Clarkson comes into the weekend with a 16-5-1 record and ranked 11th nationally...
