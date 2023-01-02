Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.

