koxe.com
June Roberts, 93, of Goldthwaite
June Roberts, 93 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 6, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite...
Catherine “MeMaw” Parks, 73
Catherine “MeMaw” Parks, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Catherine will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bangs Cemetery Tabernacle with Don Armstrong officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Lula Ann Hawkins, 79, of Brownwood
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Lula will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ in Brownwood. Interment will be private at a later date.
Billy Jack Rankin, 75, of Bangs
Billy Jack “BJ” Rankin was born 7 February 1947, in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Rankin and graduated from Regan County High School in Big Lake. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin 24 May 1969 and was sworn into the US Army Reserves on 25 May 1969 as a heavy truck driver in the 77th Transportation Platoon in Midland. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in Midland for one year before beginning his career in public school education in 1970, as a teacher/coach in the Grandfalls-Royalty ISD. In 1972, he moved to Bangs to take a teaching/coaching position.
LouAnn M. Pate, 91, of Coleman
LouAnn M. Pate, age 91, of Coleman, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
Robert Parker Neff, Jr., 79, of Santa Anna
Robert Parker Neff, Jr. age 79 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence. Services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bro. David McLean officiating. Robert was born May...
Franklin D. Scott, 75, of Gustine
Franklin D. Scott of Gustine, TX, passed away peacefully at home on his 75th birthday – January 2, 2023. He had recently been diagnosed with metastatic liver cancer. Like many of Frank’s adventures, his passing came on fast and was somewhat unpredictable. Born to Gertrude (Robertson) and Elbert...
Robert Bara, 59, of Fort Worth, formerly of Brady
Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.
Ms. Roxie Walton Brown, 70, of Brownwood
Ms. Roxie Walton Brown, 70 years old, passed away December 28, 2022 at her home in Brownwood, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Faith Community Church. Visitation will be held Friday January 6, 2023 at Brownwood Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m.
Catalina Cervantes Caro, 98, of Brownwood
Catalina Cervantes Caro, age 98, of Brownwood went to Heaven on Friday, December 30, 2022. Celebration of Life for Catalina will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood (1914 Indian Creek Rd. Brownwood, Texas 76801).
First Baby of 2023 Born at Hendrick Brownwood
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Proud parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
brownwoodnews.com
Grand opening underway for High Vibes Emporium in downtown Brownwood
The newest downtown Brownwood business – High Vibes Emporium, located at 205 Fisk – opened its doors Wednesday and is in the midst of a grand opening celebration through Saturday. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “It’s...
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63 passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 7th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, with interment to follow at Blanket Cemetery. Wayland was born on Wednesday, January 28, 1959 in Comanche, TX to Douglas and...
Shawn Fagundes, 41, of Brownwood
A graveside funeral service for Shawn Fagundes, age 41, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the Cedar Point Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Shawn...
Entries Total 1,723 for 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair
There will be 418 exhibitors presenting a total of 1,723 entries at this year’s Brown County Youth Fair which runs all next week. Exhibitors representing each community in Brown County will make their way to the fair grounds in south Brownwood. This includes 31 entries in Ag Mechanics, 827 entries in home economics, 84 pens of rabbits, 253 sheep, 320 swine, 64 steers and heifers and 144 goats.
Brookesmith ISD to Host Parent Information and Resource Fair
Tuesday, January 31, Brookesmith Independent School District will host the Brookesmith School PARENT INFORMATION AND RESOURCE FAIR. Admission to the fair is free and is open to all Brown County residents. The fair will be held in the old Brookesmith ISD gymnasium 6:00-9:00 p.m. and will run concurrently with the varsity basketball game between Richland Springs and Brookesmith.
Jerbear Imaging Ribbon Cutting Held
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging on Monday, January 2nd. Sibling duo, Jason Gill and Joyce Morris of Blanket, TX have launched their new family business JerBear Imaging- a mobile ultrasound business. They offer 4D ultrasound for expecting mothers and pregnancy confirmation for livestock and breeders. They also provide litter counts for dog and cat breeders as well as livestock to confirm pregnancies.
Brown County Republican Women to Meet January 13
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, January 13th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club Pavilion. The guest speaker will be 35th District Court Judge Mike Smith who will be giving an update on his first two years as District Judge. This will include a discussion about the overall docket numbers post-COVID (both civil and criminal), court technology updates and the new mental health docket.
Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment to Meet Tuesday
The City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday, January 10, at 4:00 pm at City Hall in the Council meeting room. The agenda is below. The board may deliberate and/or act on the following items:. Call to Order. Items to be Withdrawn. Approval of Minutes. Regular Meeting...
Lady Lions and Lions Basketball Teams Lose Tuesday Night
The Brownwood Lady Lions and Lions basketball teams suffered losses on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions lost to Marble Falls 60-37. Next up is 4A number one in Texas Glen Rose, a district game for the Lady Lions, this Friday afternoon at 5:45 pm at Warren Gym. Glen Rose is 25-1 on the season so far. This game is also the first KOXE basketball broadcast of the season. Listen on the radio, on the KOXE website or KOXE App.
