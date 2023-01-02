Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Gates supervisor: Amazon layoffs won't impact local employees
Gates, N.Y. — Amazon plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers. That's higher than the original plan to cut 10,000 jobs announced in November. The company admitted it hired too many people during the height of the pandemic as customers did more online shopping. CEO Andy Jassy said...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester shares update on repairs to broken water main
Rochester, N.Y. — The water main on Favor Street that broke just before Christmas, leaving many city residents without water and prompting a boil-water advisory, is back in service now. City leaders said it took almost 48 hours to remove the broken 36-inch water main and replace it with...
13 WHAM
Local newspapers looking for new printing source after closure of Greece facility
Greece, N.Y. — In another hit to the newspaper industry, media company Gannett announced the closure of its printing facility at Canal Ponds Business Park in Greece. A company representative said, “As their business becomes increasingly more digital, this decision was strategic to ensure the future of local journalism.”
13 WHAM
Rochester to Winter: Where's our snow?
Despite our holiday gift of cold and local snow, officially Rochester is WAY behind when it comes to the season. We are on our slowest snow fall pace in over decade!. We're almost a week into the new year without more than a few flakes and we rarely make up for lost time. As you can see below, no snow in December usually results in a meek snow season.
13 WHAM
Two Rochester homes hit by gunfire; small children inside
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for suspects after two homes were hit by gunfire late Wednesday night. In both cases, small children were inside. A house on Finch Street was struck around 11 p.m. Wednesday. None of the occupants of the home, including a 5-year-old child, were injured.
13 WHAM
Three-alarm fire at East End restaurant under investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A a fire at a building that includes businesses and apartments in the city's East End is under investigation. It happened on the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street, at the building that houses Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta, around 5:40 a.m. Crews forced...
13 WHAM
Gates Police: Catalytic converter theft led to high speed chase
Gates, N.Y. — Gates Police say the theft of catalytic converters led to a high speed chase on Wednesday. Police have a suspect in custody, following the theft that led to a multi- town police chase, they say the issue is about more than stolen car parts - but now the thefts are creating dangerous situations.
13 WHAM
Man accused of catalytic converter theft arrested after chase across western Monroe County
A man accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Gates allegedly led police on a chase toward the Genesee County line Wednesday before crashing. Officers from the Gates Police Department responded to the area of Buffalo and Manitou roads around 11:50 a.m. for a report of a catalytic converter theft in a parking lot, with the suspect fleeing in a dark gray Buick.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested for allegedly leaving fatal crash in June, saying vehicle was stolen
Rochester, N.Y. — On June 8, 2022, around 3:05 a.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to the intersection of Culver Road and Bay Street for the report of an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, they found the victim, a man in his mid-60's laying in the roadway with head trauma.
13 WHAM
Shots fired toward student at Rochester's Franklin campus
Rochester, N.Y. — Caution tape greeted some parents dropping their kids off Thursday morning at the Franklin Educational Campus. "When we came, we saw the yellow tape and then we heard on the crime page there was a shooting," Jennifer Forman said. "There was no call to parents to tell them nothing, so all the parents were pulling up getting their kids."
13 WHAM
Missing teen from Ontario County found safe
UPDATE: John Abrams was found in the area of Vincent Hill Road in Bristol, safe and in good health, according to police. Bloomfield, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing teen from Ontario County. Troopers said John Abrams, 14, of Honeoye, was last seen Wednesday at the Bloomfield...
13 WHAM
Local schools prepared to take action in event of cardiac emergencies
Hilton, N.Y. — Paramedics used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help stabilize Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati from cardiac arrest Monday night. "In the world of athletics, you see injuries but that type of event is so polarizing and so...
13 WHAM
Man accused of dragging Rochester police officer with car after robbery arraigned
Rochester, N.Y. — A man shot by a police officer while fleeing an alleged robbery at a corner gas station last week now faces charges. Police said James Brumfield, 33, entered the store at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue just before midnight Thursday, stealing two 18-packs of Budweiser.
13 WHAM
Local Mass held in remembrance of Pope Benedict XVI
Rochester, N.Y. — Mourners in Rochester gathered Wednesday to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Bishop Salvatore Matano presided over Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, as the Catholic Church prepared for a final goodbye to its former leader. "A very humble man," Matano said about the former pontiff. "A scholarly...
13 WHAM
Hilton High School to host NCAA wrestling match
NCAA Division I wrestling action is coming to the Rochester area next month. Hilton High School will host a dual meet between Cornell and Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The two schools feature a total of five Hilton graduates. Yianni and Greg Diakomihalis, who combined to win nine...
