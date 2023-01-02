KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is seeing a decrease in population and college enrollment levels, putting a dent in the state's economy. Nearly one-third of American students have to go into debt to get through college, with the average student amassing $40,000 in loans. If something is not done soon, experts believe enrollment levels will continue to drop.

