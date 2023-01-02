Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Wednesday sports: UC sweeps Wesleyan, GW takes down SC
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The University of Charleston Golden Eagles picked up two wins Wednesday evening inside Wehrle Arena. In the women's game, UC easily handled Wesleyan by a final of 71-51. In the men's game, UC prevailed by a 82-57 count. In area high school basketball George Washington...
wchstv.com
With team gathered around, WVSU assistant coach proposes to girlfriend and she says 'yes'
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (WCHS) — It was a double “YES.”. At a basketball tournament in St. Thomas called the YES USVI Classic, a West Virginia State University men’s assistant basketball coach pulled out an engagement ring, dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.
wchstv.com
Charleston mayor announces goals in State of the City address
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Economic development and infrastructure projects were among Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin's priorities for the next four years during Tuesday night's State of the City address. The mayor said the city has been aggressive in competing for federal grant funding and plans to use that money...
wchstv.com
Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation works to increase population and college enrollment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is seeing a decrease in population and college enrollment levels, putting a dent in the state's economy. Nearly one-third of American students have to go into debt to get through college, with the average student amassing $40,000 in loans. If something is not done soon, experts believe enrollment levels will continue to drop.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County paramedics discuss the importance of AEDs
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the help of first responders and the quick use of an automated external defibrillator during the Buffalo Bills game on Monday, Damar Hamlin was fortunately able to have his heartbeat restored. West Virginia paramedics took a look at the medical device that was...
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
wchstv.com
Flood warning issued for parts of southern Ohio on Tuesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:32 a.m. 1/3/23. The sheriff in Pike County, Ohio, said several water rescues have been reported. Two people were rescued from a home on Coldicott Hill Road, and another water rescue happened on Skidmore Hollow Road. Meanwhile, a number of road closures are...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
wchstv.com
Date set for 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The date has been set for one of the region’s most popular fall festivals. The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be Oct. 5-8 this fall, organizers announced Wednesday. The annual festival, held in Milton since 1986, was created to celebrate the autumn season...
wchstv.com
Heavy rainfall floods roadways in southeastern Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — High water generated by Tuesday's heavy rain is still causing some flood-related problems in southeastern Ohio, but the situation is improving. Minor flooding is so common in portions of the Ohio Valley that residents don’t bother to report road closures. Normally, Ohio residents would be dealing with snow emergencies this time of year instead of high water.
wchstv.com
Eastbound lane closure scheduled for I-64 near Nitro-St. Albans bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As road crews in Kanawha County prepare for a new traffic pattern near the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, a lane closure will temporarily affect traffic along Interstate 64. The left lane of Interstate 64 will be closed between mile markers 41 and 42.5 from...
wchstv.com
Police: Woman dies following stabbing incident in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have responded to a Charleston residence to begin a homicide investigation. A woman has died following a stabbing incident that occurred Thursday evening, according to Charleston police. Investigators said the incident occurred in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue about 8 p.m. Eyewitness News...
wchstv.com
Death of 13-year-old girl in Huntington continues to draw protests
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continued in Huntington Tuesday over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Friday night by an off-duty Cabell County deputy. The residents gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse as the investigation continues into the deadly crash. What a lot...
wchstv.com
School bus, car involved in minor crash in Cabell; no injuries reported
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said a school bus and a car were involved in wreck Thursday afternoon. There were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported. Dispatchers described the crash as a fender bender. It happened about 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of...
wchstv.com
Kentucky State Police: 17-year-old female, man killed in Greenup County crash
DANLEYTON, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:49 a.m. 1/4/23. Kentucky State Police said a juvenile and a man were killed in a head-on vehicle crash in Greenup County. A 17-year-old female and a man, Reece Murray, 26, both of Paris, Ky., died at the scene of the wreck that happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Danleyton, State Police said.
wchstv.com
Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
wchstv.com
Police: Stabbing victim charged with domestic assault following altercation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9 p.m., 1/5/23. A stabbing victim has been charged with domestic assault after an altercation between two family members turned violent Thursday afternoon in Huntington. Christopher Shawn Miller has been charged with two counts of domestic assault following the incident, according to court documents.
wchstv.com
Case of man accused in fatal Milton shooting sent to grand jury
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of fatally shooting a family member in Milton last month has been sent to a Cabell County grand jury. Jacob Beilstein, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment after a Dec. 22 shooting at a home on Woodmire Drive, according to court records. The case was bound over Wednesday to a grand jury.
wchstv.com
Woman injured in crash involving car, coal truck in Kanawha County, deputies say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was injured in a crash involving a car and a coal truck Thursday in Kanawha County. The crash was reported in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive just after 12:30 p.m., according to Metro 911. Kanawha County deputies said a woman...
wchstv.com
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
Comments / 0