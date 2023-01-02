ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Wednesday sports: UC sweeps Wesleyan, GW takes down SC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The University of Charleston Golden Eagles picked up two wins Wednesday evening inside Wehrle Arena. In the women's game, UC easily handled Wesleyan by a final of 71-51. In the men's game, UC prevailed by a 82-57 count. In area high school basketball George Washington...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston mayor announces goals in State of the City address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Economic development and infrastructure projects were among Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin's priorities for the next four years during Tuesday night's State of the City address. The mayor said the city has been aggressive in competing for federal grant funding and plans to use that money...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation works to increase population and college enrollment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is seeing a decrease in population and college enrollment levels, putting a dent in the state's economy. Nearly one-third of American students have to go into debt to get through college, with the average student amassing $40,000 in loans. If something is not done soon, experts believe enrollment levels will continue to drop.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County paramedics discuss the importance of AEDs

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the help of first responders and the quick use of an automated external defibrillator during the Buffalo Bills game on Monday, Damar Hamlin was fortunately able to have his heartbeat restored. West Virginia paramedics took a look at the medical device that was...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Flood warning issued for parts of southern Ohio on Tuesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:32 a.m. 1/3/23. The sheriff in Pike County, Ohio, said several water rescues have been reported. Two people were rescued from a home on Coldicott Hill Road, and another water rescue happened on Skidmore Hollow Road. Meanwhile, a number of road closures are...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Date set for 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The date has been set for one of the region’s most popular fall festivals. The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be Oct. 5-8 this fall, organizers announced Wednesday. The annual festival, held in Milton since 1986, was created to celebrate the autumn season...
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Heavy rainfall floods roadways in southeastern Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — High water generated by Tuesday's heavy rain is still causing some flood-related problems in southeastern Ohio, but the situation is improving. Minor flooding is so common in portions of the Ohio Valley that residents don’t bother to report road closures. Normally, Ohio residents would be dealing with snow emergencies this time of year instead of high water.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Police: Woman dies following stabbing incident in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have responded to a Charleston residence to begin a homicide investigation. A woman has died following a stabbing incident that occurred Thursday evening, according to Charleston police. Investigators said the incident occurred in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue about 8 p.m. Eyewitness News...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Death of 13-year-old girl in Huntington continues to draw protests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continued in Huntington Tuesday over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Friday night by an off-duty Cabell County deputy. The residents gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse as the investigation continues into the deadly crash. What a lot...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Case of man accused in fatal Milton shooting sent to grand jury

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of fatally shooting a family member in Milton last month has been sent to a Cabell County grand jury. Jacob Beilstein, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment after a Dec. 22 shooting at a home on Woodmire Drive, according to court records. The case was bound over Wednesday to a grand jury.
MILTON, WV

