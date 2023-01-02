Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
DUI CHARGES PENDING AGAINST DAYTON MAN FOR CRASH ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
State police from the Kittanning barracks say charges could be filed against a 19-year-old Dayton man for driving under the influence over the weekend. Police say at 5:53 PM on January 1st, police were called out for a reported crash into a telephone pole on Route 839 near Mac Road. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. The driver initially declined help from EMTs who were on the scene, but consented to an evaluation at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following a chemical test of his blood.
bctv.org
State Police Announces Holiday Crash and Enforcement Results
The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes in which seven people died and 113 others were injured during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 23-25. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes. Troopers arrested 116 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police arrest PennDOT employee for alleged driver’s license fraud
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop J (PSP) filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. According to the PSP, Angelo Carrion allegedly solicited money from customers in...
Pennsylvania police looking for suspect that ran off after traffic stop; Passenger jumped off cliff and was injured
Local police say they are looking for a suspect that ran off after a traffic stop. Pennsylvania state police say they observed traffic violations on a Black Dodge Durango in the area of Ohio River Blvd and California Ave in Pittsburgh. During the stop, police say the Dodge ran off and eventually crashed. Both the […]
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Somerset County man lost $10k to fake attorney, report says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An older man from Friedens was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a fake attorney claiming his son had been arrested. State police in Somerset were told the alleged scam took place in mid-December. An 88-year-old man received a phone call from a person claiming to be an attorney […]
WATCH: Pennsylvania State Police aircraft makes stop at Willard Airport
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A plane arrived at Willard Airport this afternoon and departed nearly an hour later. But this wasn’t just any plane, the FAA registry showed the aircraft was registered to the Pennsylvania State Police, and the arrival and departure coincided with the announced extradition of the man suspected of killing four Idaho […]
Man charged after hitching ride on Pa. school bus, stalking female students: report
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he “hitched a ride” on a Cambria County school bus and is accused of stalking several female students, according to a story from WJAC. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, when a School Resource Officer at Johnstown High School got a complaint...
butlerradio.com
Woman Charged In Butler Twp. Hit and Run
A local woman is facing charges as a result of a hit and run crash last week. According to Butler Township Police, the incident occurred last Wednesday on Highland Avenue. Around 4:30 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler operated by 20-year-old Tiffany Konar of Butler hit a vehicle driven by another woman from Butler.
Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
wtae.com
Man arrested following string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties
SCOTTDALE, Pa. — A man charged in a string of crimes in Fayette and Westmoreland Counties was arrested after stealing a woman’s purse in Scottdale. Scottdale police said Jason Michael Thomas, 33, was being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on Thursday morning. Thomas’ arrest came Wednesday afternoon...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Police Detail Murder Suspect's Arrest, Previous Encounters With Police
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into how they made the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. We have also learned about the previous encounters Kohberger had with law enforcement. On what has been reported as his cross-country drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays,...
erienewsnow.com
32 Pennsylvania Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be distributing approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement funding to 32 municipalities. The money will fund 36 safety projects statewide. Pennsylvania's Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections. ARLE will provide automated enforcement at locations where data...
wccsradio.com
CREEKSIDE MAN CHARGED IN INCIDENT AT IRMC LAST FRIDAY
State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.
wccsradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee
One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
pahomepage.com
8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
