State police have charged a Creekside man after an incident on December 30th at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Troopers say 50-year-old Shawn Lee Lyman now faces two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three counts of disorderly conduct, a single misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and two summary counts of harassment for the incident that was reported to police around 7:30 that morning. Troopers were notified at that time that Lyman had become combative with hospital staffers as he was being discharged from IRMC. The incident ended with two staffers suffering minor injuries. Lyman also allegedly spat at the nursing station several times while he was being ejected from the hospital.

CREEKSIDE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO