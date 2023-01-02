Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first Fountain City baby into 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The New Year brings new resolutions, goals, and lifestyle changes for many people across the globe. This includes a young Columbus couple who just welcomed their first child.

Jan. 1, 2023, Mya Wesley and Eric Bedell became parents for the first time. Their child, Malakai Kristian Bedell, was welcomed into the world at 12:47 a.m.

“This is my first child, and then he came on New Year’s, and he’s the first one. He’s going to be special, I’m sure. He’s already bringing a lot of joy to me,” Wesley said.

Weighing 6 lbs., 9 oz., and 20 in. long, Malakai became the first baby born in Columbus in 2023. The baby boy was born at Piedmont Columbus Regional, the same place where Bedell was born in 2000.

Bedell said he knew once the Georgia Bulldogs won the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, that his baby boy would be born on the first.

“I was sitting, watching the Georgia game and they were down, they were losing. I was getting kind of nervous. Once I seen that they didn’t give up, I didn’t give up. I said, ‘if Georgia wins this game tonight, he’s going to be the first baby born on New Year,'” Bedell shared with WRBL.

Both Bedell and Wesley say they are blessed by the birth of Malakai and are proud to have made history in their hometown.

“I’m excited about showing everything to him and where we come from,” Wesley said.

“Words can’t really describe it, but it’s the best feeling ever. Like for me, being personally from here. I have lots of family, lots of friends, lots of different birthdays, but to be first to anything, that’s special. To know that he could’ve been here any other day, but he chose to come on the 1st. That’s a blessing,” Bedell explained.

Both parents expressed their love for Bedell and say they can’t wait to see what history he continues to make throughout his life. To Malakai, they have one message.

“Son, you know we love you. Just remember you can do anything you put your mind to. You made history. Just know that we love you. We’ll always be here for you. I’m just proud to have you in our life. Very proud,” Bedell said.

“I will tell him, ‘You made history,’ because I wasn’t expecting so many people to post, so many people to like, and comment, and actually congratulate us, and things like that. This is all new to me, so I’m going to tell him. I’m going to save everything, show him like, ‘look at you, you know, and look at everybody and how they were so happy for us.’ Things like that, because he’s a miracle baby. He’s always going to be the big thing in the family, born on the 1stso it means a lot to me. I’m sure it’ll mean a lot to him once he knows his birthday is on the 1st,” Wesley shared.

