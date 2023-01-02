ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

HUNTINGDON AREA DOWNS HOMER-CENTER AT PIDGEON NATATORTIUM

The Homer-Center Wildcat swim teams hosted the Huntingdon Area Bearcats on Wednesday at IUP’s Jack Pidgeon Natatorium. The girls lost 101-68 and the boys lost 129-25 to the Bearcats. The girls won seven of the eleven events. First place finishers include Grace Frazer in the 100 breaststroke; Julia King...
HUNTINGDON, PA
MORE POSTSEASON HONORS FOR IUP’S DUANE BROWN

D2Football.com has released its 2022 “Elite 100” football team, and IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is on the second team. Shepherd placed four players in the 100, East Stroudsburg two, and Slippery Rock one. https://www.d2football.com/2022-d2footballcom-elite-100/
INDIANA, PA
‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark

Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NOAH HOOVER, 26

Noah Matthew Hoover, 26, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. The son of Gary Hoover, Creekside, and Patricia (Bruce) Loughry, Indiana, he was born April 9, 1996 in Indiana. Noah was a 2014 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, where he carried on his brothers’ legacies of being...
INDIANA, PA
JOSEPH CAPIZZI, 76

Joseph Samuel Capizzi, 76, of Indiana, died January 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born June 1, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of the late Espedito Senes Capizzi and Ida Celia (Luczak) Capizzi. Joseph married Celesta Isabel (Smith) Capizzi, of Indiana, spending over 52 years together.
INDIANA, PA
THOMAS HOLBY, 68

Thomas J. Holby, 68 of Blairsville, PA, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. He was born August 7, 1954 in Indiana, PA, to the late Thomas Holby and Mary Frances (Doak) Holby. He had worked at Gearheart Industries...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103

Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83

Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
INDIANA, PA
BETTY (LUSTIK) KUBIN, 79

Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, WV and Indiana, PA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Washington, PA, April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik of Eighty-Four, PA.
INDIANA, PA
LINDA HAMILTON

Linda Yatsko Hamilton of Homer City died Sunday January 1, 2023, of natural causes at Indiana Hospital. She was born May 17,1949. in Indiana, PA to the late Harriet and Nick Yatsko of Diamondville, PA. Linda moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1973, working for Graybar Electric, before she began her...
HOMER CITY, PA
SARAH SWISTOCK, 89

Sarah Alice Swistock, 89, of Indiana, took the hand of an angel and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Sarah was the daughter of the late Dick and Sarah Reed, she was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Houtzdale. One of five children whose mother passed away at the birth of twins, Sarah and Cliff, were raised by their grandmother, Ruth Reed. Although her siblings were raised by family, they were able to maintain a close relationship.
INDIANA, PA
SHIRLEY (MUIR) DRANZIK, 85

Shirley (Muir) Dranzik, 85 of Greensburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born February 05, 1937 in West Wheatfield Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Walter Muir and Sarah (Steffey) Muir. Shirley had worked many years as a phlebotomist and...
GREENSBURG, PA
TONY SOTTILE TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE

An Indiana attorney has announced he is running for magisterial district judge. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced that he is running for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. He is looking to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of district Judge Guy Haberl.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
DUBOIS, PA

