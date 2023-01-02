Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Three Crusaders score in double digits to top Holy Names
Since knocking off reigning state champion Schalmont back on Dec. 6, the Catholic Central girls basketball team has been steamrolling its' opponents. The Crusaders began the week undefeated at 6-0, ranked 21st in the state in Class A by the New York State Sportswriters Association, and had been defeating opponents by an average of over 40 points per game.
Catholic Central boys basketball fends off La Salle
Every challenge that has been thrown at the Catholic Central boys basketball team this season has been handled with ease. The Crusaders have squared off with two Class A teams and the reigning Section II, Class B champion, Ichabod Crane. And yet they remain undefeated, and entered the week ranked third in the state, per the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Christian Brothers Academy girls, Solvay boys victorious in league bowling matches (65 photos)
The Solvay and Christian Brothers Academy bowling squads hit the lanes in an Onondaga High School League contest on Thursday. The CBA girls’ team won 7-0, while the Bearcats boys’ squad squeezed out a 4-3 victory.
Section III girls basketball rankings (Week 5): Three new No. 1 teams in latest polls
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls basketball polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Where WNY basketball teams rank in the state
Here’s a glance at Western New York’s boys and girls basketball teams in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings. Boys Basketball Class AA 14. Niagara Falls, 18. Jamestown, 30. Health Sciences Honorable mentions: Lancaster, Lockport Class A 18. Amherst, 20. St. Joe’s, 21. Canisius Honorable mentions: Niagara Wheatfield, North Tonawanda, St. Francis, South […]
Comments / 0