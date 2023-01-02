ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 4 Buffalo

Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
CAMILLUS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Three Crusaders score in double digits to top Holy Names

Since knocking off reigning state champion Schalmont back on Dec. 6, the Catholic Central girls basketball team has been steamrolling its' opponents. The Crusaders began the week undefeated at 6-0, ranked 21st in the state in Class A by the New York State Sportswriters Association, and had been defeating opponents by an average of over 40 points per game.
OAKLAND, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Catholic Central boys basketball fends off La Salle

Every challenge that has been thrown at the Catholic Central boys basketball team this season has been handled with ease. The Crusaders have squared off with two Class A teams and the reigning Section II, Class B champion, Ichabod Crane. And yet they remain undefeated, and entered the week ranked third in the state, per the New York State Sportswriters Association.
NOVI, MI
News 4 Buffalo

Where WNY basketball teams rank in the state

Here’s a glance at Western New York’s boys and girls basketball teams in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association rankings. Boys Basketball Class AA 14. Niagara Falls, 18. Jamestown, 30. Health Sciences Honorable mentions: Lancaster, Lockport Class A 18. Amherst, 20. St. Joe’s, 21. Canisius Honorable mentions: Niagara Wheatfield, North Tonawanda, St. Francis, South […]

