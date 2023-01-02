Read full article on original website
Miami Public Schools breaks ground on new additions to the district
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Public Schools today broke ground on two new construction projects beginning within its district. One of which is the new Central Office, which will be constructed at the current site of the health and wellness building near Nichols Elementary. Officials say this space will house administrative...
New Joplin school officially opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest school officially opened today, combining West Central and Columbia Elementaries. The first day of the spring semester is a big deal on North Main Street. “I really like it,” said Brynn Walters, Joplin Student. The new gymnasium and playground and cafeteria make...
Local medical school focuses on the importance of CPR
JOPLIN, Mo. - Following the tragic events of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, KCU Medical School in Joplin offered one of their doctors as a resource dealing with cardiac arrest. "I would just encourage everybody to find out where there's a CPR course available and get CPR certified. That way,...
New Joplin facility offers more intensive care for patients 65+
Joplin, Mo.— A new medical clinic is open in Joplin, geared at patients 65 and older. Mercy 65 Prime Plus opened Wednesday and celebrated today (1/06) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special blessing. It’s located at 2216 East 32nd Street — on the west side of Mid-Missouri Bank.
Organization offers up to $15,000 for blood drive challenge participants
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' 56-Day Challenge is here and participants have the opportunity to win up to $15,000. To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive...
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Educational conservation event coming to Shoal Creek
JOPLIN, Mo. - KOAM's Ty Parks spoke with the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center to learn more about an upcoming event. Young nature enthusiasts can learn about birds and help collect information on local bird populations Jan. 7 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program "Kids' Christmas Bird Count."
GRAND Mental Health opening 24/7 psychiatric urgent recovery center in Jay
JAY, Okla. — On Jan. 5, GRAND Mental Health is opening a new 24-hour psychiatric urgent recovery center in Delaware County. This new clinic, the Jay Urgent Recovery Center (URC), will serve those experiencing mental health emergencies or suffering from substance abuse crises. The URC will join three existing...
Joplin Library announces newest reading initiative
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Public Library today announced its new initiative 'Joplin Reads Together.'. Reads Together is the Library's first Community Read Program, commonly provided by libraries around the country. As a Community Read, Joplin Reads Together is a community focused, month-long event centered upon one adult book and...
Carl Junction High School announces newest Football Head Coach
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction Schools says Todd Hafner is returning to lead the high school football program and serve as the Carl Junction Junior High Athletic Director. School officials say Hafner’s earlier stints at Carl Junction include Assistant Football Coach in 1994 and Head Football Coach for four seasons from 1997 to 2000.
PHS Theater Departments hosts free show ahead of state competition
PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Pittsburg High School Theater Department will today host a send-off performance for its latest production, 'Big Fish'. The cast, crew, and band are preparing to take their show on the road to the 2023 Kansas State Thespian Festival on Jan. 6. This performance will help the...
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
Winners announced for for Joplin's Holiday Tree Trail
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Parks & Recreation today announced the winners of its Holiday Tree Trail competition. After collecting 2,242 votes from November 29-December 21, the results are as follows. 417 votes: Joplin Schools Early Childhood. 367 votes: Preferred Community Services -Joplin/Nevada/El Dorado Springs. 262 votes: The Wildwood Senior Living.
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
Via Christi Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas celebrated its first baby of the new year on Sunday, January 1st. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 am to Kierre Johnson - He was 8lbs 2oz and 20.25 inches. Officials with the hospital say they're thankful for the opportunity to...
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Freeman announces its first baby of 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System recently announced its first baby of the new year, Dustin J. Doctors say Dustin was born at 11:19 am Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Freeman West campus. He weighed 8 pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches in length. His parents, Laura...
Carthage receives bridge repair grant
CARTHAGE, Mo. — This is the latest bridge in Carthage in need of some much-needed TLC. The city is getting a $1,700,000 grant to repair the “McGregor Street Bridge.”. It sits a few blocks north of Central Avenue and is currently closed due to its poor condition. The...
9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
