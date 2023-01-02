Edison residents to hold protest over closure of only library in Clara Barton area

Edison residents will hold a protest Tuesday over the proposed closing of the only library in the Clara Barton section.

The protest will take place in the library's parking lot at 9 a.m., and they're inviting anyone who's also upset by the move to join them.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi and the township’s library board plan to repurpose the Clara Barton branch library to turn it into a facility serving youth with disabilities. The library would move to a rental space near Amboy Avenue.

The organizers of the protest say the mayor did this without any input from the community.