ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

'There will be a day of accountability coming soon:' Rep.-elect LaLota addresses George Santos controversy ahead of swearing in

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxktW_0k1I6GNo00

The political storm that is surrounding Rep.-elect George Santos will be prevalent when he and three other members of Congress from Long Island are sworn in on Tuesday.

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota has already called for a House Ethics Committee investigation of his fellow Republican. Santos has been in the national spotlight after a scathing New York Times report that found he lied about his college education and companies he's worked for. It also found that he may have even been untruthful about his ethnicity and his claim that his grandparents survived the Holocaust.

"It falls below the abysmally low standard the public has for offices like this," says LaLota. "There'll be a day of accountability coming soon for that."

Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito will also be sworn in for his first term in Congress. D'Esposito won his seat in a Congressional district that was held by Democrats for 25 years.

D'Esposito referred to Santos as an embarrassment but stopped short of calling for an ethics probe.

MORE: Rep. Torres introduces SANTOS Act to require candidates be truthful before taking office

MORE: Nassau GOP says they will not endorse Rep.-elect Santos for reelection in 2024

"I think what we need to focus on tomorrow is, elect a Speaker of the House and then we'll deal with what we need to deal with in our delegation in the days following," says D'Esposito.

News 12 reached out to Santos for comment but has not heard back.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)

”If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,“ Whoopi said. The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy