'There will be a day of accountability coming soon:' Rep.-elect LaLota addresses George Santos controversy ahead of swearing in

The political storm that is surrounding Rep.-elect George Santos will be prevalent when he and three other members of Congress from Long Island are sworn in on Tuesday.

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota has already called for a House Ethics Committee investigation of his fellow Republican. Santos has been in the national spotlight after a scathing New York Times report that found he lied about his college education and companies he's worked for. It also found that he may have even been untruthful about his ethnicity and his claim that his grandparents survived the Holocaust.

"It falls below the abysmally low standard the public has for offices like this," says LaLota. "There'll be a day of accountability coming soon for that."

Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito will also be sworn in for his first term in Congress. D'Esposito won his seat in a Congressional district that was held by Democrats for 25 years.

D'Esposito referred to Santos as an embarrassment but stopped short of calling for an ethics probe.

"I think what we need to focus on tomorrow is, elect a Speaker of the House and then we'll deal with what we need to deal with in our delegation in the days following," says D'Esposito.

News 12 reached out to Santos for comment but has not heard back.