Smithtown, NY

Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a burglary case in Smithtown.

Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November. Police say the man was seen breaking a lock, entering the business and taking cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

