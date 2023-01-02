Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a burglary case in Smithtown.
Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November. Police say the man was seen breaking a lock, entering the business and taking cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
