We need a secure border with Mexico, NOW. I'm tired of the bleeding hearts that live in different states saying they want open borders. We have immigration laws and they should be enforced. I welcome every legal immigrant. Legal immigrants even want secure borders.
We need to electrify the wire and put gun emplacements every 1000 yards and send a message that we're not going to take this Illegal entry any longer. Apparently no one is taking us seriously anymore, so it might be time to amp up our operations and determination to keep them out.
make every democrat house one and pay for their expenses. their the ones who voted for this. they need to put their money where their mouth is and take them in.
