Backpacks for Kids gets $1,327: Coffee drink donations support local project

Dutch Bros Coffee’s Lincoln City has awarded Backpacks for Kids a donation from their Buck for Kids program.

$1 from every drink sold on the day featuring Backpacks for Kids resulted in Dutch Bros Superheroes presenting a check for $1,327.

“The money raised will go toward providing food for chronically hungry children here in Lincoln City,” Backpacks for Kids board President Nancy Oksenholt said. “Dutch Bros Coffee continues to be a much-appreciated partner in providing food security for our kids here in Lincoln City.”

Dutch Bros states in their mission that they are “taking meaningful and measurable action in philanthropy; sustainability; and diversity, equity and inclusion to drive us toward our vision of making a massive difference, one cup at a time.”

“Plus, we have fun while doing it,” said Lincoln City Dutch Bros Location Manager Molly Altomare said. “Our customers are pleasantly surprised that in addition to our great coffee and great service, they are also making a difference in our community just by making a purchase.”

Backpacks for Kids is a program that discreetly provides nutritious, child-friendly, easy-to-prepare food to chronically hungry children. Food is distributed in ordinary backpacks students take home over weekends and out-of-school times.

The program also teaches good eating habits, provides good community role models, demonstrates community pride and serves as an effective outreach program, according to Oksenholt.

The Backpacks for Kids food program is part of the not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization Business For Excellence In Youth, based in Lincoln City.

Oksenholt said Backpacks for Kids offers a big thank-you to Dutch Brothers for their generous donation.