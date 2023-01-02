ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Backpacks for Kids gets $1,327: Coffee drink donations support local project

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmg9t_0k1I68PF00

Dutch Bros Coffee’s Lincoln City has awarded Backpacks for Kids a donation from their Buck for Kids program.

$1 from every drink sold on the day featuring Backpacks for Kids resulted in Dutch Bros Superheroes presenting a check for $1,327.

“The money raised will go toward providing food for chronically hungry children here in Lincoln City,” Backpacks for Kids board President Nancy Oksenholt said. “Dutch Bros Coffee continues to be a much-appreciated partner in providing food security for our kids here in Lincoln City.”

Dutch Bros states in their mission that they are “taking meaningful and measurable action in philanthropy; sustainability; and diversity, equity and inclusion to drive us toward our vision of making a massive difference, one cup at a time.”

“Plus, we have fun while doing it,” said Lincoln City Dutch Bros Location Manager Molly Altomare said. “Our customers are pleasantly surprised that in addition to our great coffee and great service, they are also making a difference in our community just by making a purchase.”

Backpacks for Kids is a program that discreetly provides nutritious, child-friendly, easy-to-prepare food to chronically hungry children. Food is distributed in ordinary backpacks students take home over weekends and out-of-school times.

The program also teaches good eating habits, provides good community role models, demonstrates community pride and serves as an effective outreach program, according to Oksenholt.

The Backpacks for Kids food program is part of the not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization Business For Excellence In Youth, based in Lincoln City.

Oksenholt said Backpacks for Kids offers a big thank-you to Dutch Brothers for their generous donation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lincoln City Homepage

Samaritan’s first babies of 2023

The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Owner of south county’s only public laundromat says repairs are almost done and should reopen within weeks

WALDPORT – After weeks of frustration and months of waiting for repairs, the only public laundromat in south Lincoln County should reopen by the end of January. Sweet Homes Vacation Getaways, which bought the SudSea laundromat two years ago, was forced to close it in December after repeated breakdowns, trouble finding contractors to do repairs, and as it waited for the arrival of new washing machines.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

On the riverfront beat, a case of false alarm

It looked like a serious situation, and it could have been, with Albany police and the fire department deployed on the banks of the Willamette River and a drone flying overhead. But as it turned out, nobody was dead. On a bike ride along the Willamette riverfront just as it...
ALBANY, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ OSP rescues eagle with injured wing seen hopping down road

Oregon State Police shared photos last week after a trooper responded to reports of an eagle with an injured wing. It happened last Thursday near Halsey, north of Eugene. OSP said the eagle had been hopping down the road. When a trooper arrived, it hopped into the trees. The trooper...
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police return stolen vehicle to rightful owners

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department said they returned a stolen vehicle to a young family after an officer spotted it on patrol late Monday night. According to EPD, an officer spotted a Kia Optima northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. on January 2. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle had stolen license plates, and followed the vehicle. EPD said a call was made to Corvallis Police Department, who confirmed that the plates were stolen and said that the vehicle itself was also stolen from the Corvallis area. Police said the car was eventually stopped in Junction City, when multiple officers stopped the car near Eighth Avenue and Holly Street. Police said that due to the driver’s behavior, the stolen car had to be pinned in place by police vehicles.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
AUMSVILLE, OR
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Underpass incident ends with a shooting

Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
ALBANY, OR
KXL

One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting

ALBANY, Ore. — Troopers and deputies chase a vehicle, and it ends in one person shot and injured in Albany. Oregon State Troopers confirm they were part of the officer involved shooting, which landed one person in a hospital. They say the person was shot late Monday morning in...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

Troopers shoot suspect after chase ends in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - Officials said a car chase ended near the Albany Station in an officer-involved shooting, and the suspect is recovering. FOX 12 was at the scene Monday afternoon where a black sedan had crashed and nearby there was a patrol car with some damage that was towed away.
ALBANY, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
801
Followers
869
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy