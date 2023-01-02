ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs punter Jake Carmada says he doesn’t feel like a hero

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bj83A_0k1I4Ruz00
Bucs punter Jake Camarda (5) scrambles to kick the ball while being pressured by Carolina Panthers linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (52) and safety Sam Franklin Jr. (42) during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — If he had thought about it, Jake Camarda might have done something else.

But when he fielded a one-hop snap by Zach Triner at the Bucs 41-yard line with 42 seconds remaining Sunday against Carolina, there wasn’t time to read the situation, just react.

So he followed his instincts rather than his blockers and escaped to his left, punting the football with his right foot. The ball rolled inside the 5-yard line until it was downed by Zyon McCollum.

The Bucs were penalized for an ineligible player downfield, and Camarda responded by forcing a fair catch at the Carolina 8 on his re-kick.

It was one of the biggest plays in the Bucs’ 30-24 comeback win over the Panthers to help them clinch the NFC South title.

“Pretty much what was going through my head was, ‘Find a way to get to some open field,’” Camarda said Monday. “A lot was happening. I can’t say I was thinking a ton. It was more kind of based on instincts, as you would say.”

Camarda said he ran to his left, found an opening, knew he wasn’t going to get a first down and thought, ‘Let me try to get a little bit of a foot on this and see what we can do.’”

Camarda said it’s not a punt he routinely practices.

“Every now and then you work on drills if maybe you have a high snap or a low snap,” he said. “I used to mess around sometimes, and you’ll run right and hit a ball and run left and hit a ball. Just kind of messing around. That’s all I would’ve really done.”

Camarda said he wasn’t worried about having to punt the ball a second time after the penalty.

“It’s kind of one of those deals where you just move on from what happened before,” he said. “You trust all the guys on your team. We’ve got such a really good unit, a really good punt unit. ... There was no panic or anything like that.”

The former Georgia star said he received a few text messages from family and friends. But he doesn’t feel as if the play saved the game, much less the season.

“You can look at it that way. You can say that, but no one play is really going to change everything like that in my book,” Camarda said. “It’s a team game. It’s a team effort. Just look at the game, for example. Look at what (quarterback) Tom (Brady) and (wide receiver) Mike (Evans) did, for example. We’re not going to the game without those guys.

“We don’t win this game if it wasn’t for everyone else on that field. I don’t give myself that kind of credit.”

Maybe not, but coach Todd Bowles was quick to heap praise on his rookie punter.

“That was all instinct on his part,” Bowles said. “We don’t practice botching the punt. It happens, but you don’t practice botching a punt, especially running to the sidelines and making a kick like he did. Very instinctive of him to do that. It was a heck of a play.”

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Byron Leftwich get defensive: ‘Everybody wants to throw dirt on the Bucs’

TAMPA — Four days after watching Tom Brady finally re-gain his downfield mojo, the Bucs’ offended coordinator was ready to unleash a few shots of his own. Byron Leftwich, one of the NFL’s most beleaguered play-callers this season, was asked Thursday about a light finally coming on for his unit, which gained a season-high 478 yards and watched the Brady-Mike Evans connection regenerate in Sunday’s 30-24 win against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater man charged with tossing man off boat, leaving him to die. Then the case fell apart.

After Lonnie Wilson was found dead in the water near Sand Key Park in Clearwater in December of 2021, at least three people told police they knew who killed him. James McManus told police he had gone boating with Wilson and a man named Shane Dugan, and that Dugan threw Wilson overboard during an argument and ordered McManus to drive the boat away, leaving Wilson behind to drown.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

3-touchdown effort earns Mike Evans NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor

TAMPA — For only the second time in his prosperous career, and first time since his rookie season, Mike Evans has earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The ninth-year Bucs receiver was recognized three days after setting season highs in catches (10), receiving yards (207) and touchdown catches (three) in Sunday’s 30-24 win against the Panthers. His yardage total was 2 yards shy of his career best for one game, and 9 short of the franchise’s single-game record held by Vincent Jackson.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ronde Barber a finalist again for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA — Ronde Barber joined a crowded list of defensive backs as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s the third straight season as a modern-day finalist for Barber, who received the honor from 2021-23. It is Barber’s sixth year of eligibility and he has been at least a semifinalist (top 25) each year.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Sit this one out? Not Tom Brady. ‘I’m ready to play.’

TAMPA — Aside from when he tore his ACL in the 2008 season opener, Tom Brady has always been an ironman at quarterback. His mind is just as unbending when it comes to not sitting out of a game even when there is nothing at stake. Though the Bucs are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC, Brady insists on playing Sunday in Atlanta.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How Mississippi State, ReliaQuest bowl honored Mike Leach’s memory in Tampa

TAMPA — The ReliaQuest Bowl kicked off at Raymond James Stadium on Monday with tributes to late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach everywhere. The No. 24 Bulldogs lined up without anyone behind the center for their first snap and took a delay of game penalty in memory of Leach, the college football treasure who died last month at age 61. Illinois, of course, declined the penalty.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa International Airport’s famed flamingo finally has a name

After more than 65,000 entries and 37,000 votes from around the world, the 21-foot flamingo sculpture at Tampa International Airport finally has a name: Phoebe. The winning submission for the pink behemoth came from 63-year-old retired educator Bryan M., the airport announced late Thursday morning. Tampa International Airport launched the...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy