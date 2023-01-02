Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
NYPD names suspect in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man it is searching for in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a chipped tooth and a broken hand. The man is 32-year-old Perin Jacobchuk. The incident happened Wednesday, Dec....
YAHOO!
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - The government has release new video evidence from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part of the...
mynbc5.com
Family of Times Square machete attack suspect tipped off law enforcement
Maine authorities confirmed Trevor Bickford's mother and an aunt tipped off law enforcement after being concerned that Bickford was drifting toward a "radical Islamic ideology." Bickford, 19, attended Wells High School. He was part of a state champion wrestling team in 2020. Bickford's father, Tom, died unexpectedly at the age...
fox5ny.com
Woman found stabbed to death in East Harlem kitchen
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman at an East Harlem apartment complex. Police responded to a 911 call at 435 E. 102nd St. at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. They found 45-year-old Lisa Epton unconscious and unresponsive lying face down on the kitchen...
Woman assaulted, robbed of wallet, cellphone at Midtown art studio
A man is wanted for assaulting and robbing a 57-year-old woman of her wallet, keys and cell phone at a Manhattan art studio Tuesday, police said.
NYC woman found dead in apartment with ex-boyfriend barricaded inside
A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment — after her ex-boyfriend, barricaded himself inside, police said Thursday. Officers sent to conduct a wellness check on the woman arrived to discover the 62-year-old man barricaded in the home on East 5th Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, cops said. Once cops got inside, they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor and the former beau in a back room with a cut on his chest, police said. It is unclear how the woman died and whether she had any visible injuries. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Authorities could not immediately say whether the woman’s death was considered suspicious, but said the man is in police custody “pending the investigation.” The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine the woman’s cause of death.
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
NYC police officer suspended after camera caught him repeatedly punching a girl
The mayor and the police union are also calling for a “thorough” investigation of the incident. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
fox5ny.com
Man attacked, robbed 85-year-old woman in Queens parking garage
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to attacking and robbing an 85-year-old woman using a walker inside a Jackson Heights parking garage. It happened Dec. 9 around 7:05 p.m. inside a parking garage on 35th Avenue. According to police, the...
Theft plot ends in murder at auto body shop in Morrisania, Bronx, NYPD says
34-year-old Aboubacar Toure was killed Thursday afternoon while working at an auto body shop in the Morrisania section.
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
fox5ny.com
Man charged in stabbings of 2 workers inside Museum of Modern Art
NEW YORK - The suspect arrested and accused in the shocking stabbings of two workers at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan last March has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault. Gary Cabana, 60, was picked up at a Greyhound Bus...
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
newportdispatch.com
Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
Teller Refuses Nassau Bank Robber's Demands; Suspect Sought In Second Heist Minutes Later
Police are investigating two separate bank robberies on Long Island that occurred a half-hour apart, one successful and the other not so much. Nassau County Police officers were first called at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, with reports of a robbery at a Chase Bank in Rockville Centre, located on North Village Avenue.
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
