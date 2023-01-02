ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

NYPD names suspect in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man it is searching for in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a chipped tooth and a broken hand. The man is 32-year-old Perin Jacobchuk. The incident happened Wednesday, Dec....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Family of Times Square machete attack suspect tipped off law enforcement

Maine authorities confirmed Trevor Bickford's mother and an aunt tipped off law enforcement after being concerned that Bickford was drifting toward a "radical Islamic ideology." Bickford, 19, attended Wells High School. He was part of a state champion wrestling team in 2020. Bickford's father, Tom, died unexpectedly at the age...
WELLS, ME
fox5ny.com

Woman found stabbed to death in East Harlem kitchen

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman at an East Harlem apartment complex. Police responded to a 911 call at 435 E. 102nd St. at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. They found 45-year-old Lisa Epton unconscious and unresponsive lying face down on the kitchen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman found dead in apartment with ex-boyfriend barricaded inside

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment — after her ex-boyfriend, barricaded himself inside, police said Thursday. Officers sent to conduct a wellness check on the woman arrived to discover the 62-year-old man barricaded in the home on East 5th Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, cops said. Once cops got inside, they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor and the former beau in a back room with a cut on his chest, police said. It is unclear how the woman died and whether she had any visible injuries. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Authorities could not immediately say whether the woman’s death was considered suspicious, but said the man is in police custody “pending the investigation.”  The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine the woman’s cause of death.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone

An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man attacked, robbed 85-year-old woman in Queens parking garage

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to attacking and robbing an 85-year-old woman using a walker inside a Jackson Heights parking garage. It happened Dec. 9 around 7:05 p.m. inside a parking garage on 35th Avenue. According to police, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman found dead inside barricaded Brooklyn apartment: police

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
BROOKLYN, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home

GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
GILFORD, NH

