Portland, OR

KATU.com

Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Former Portland Korean Church to be torn down after 3-alarm fire on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 3-alarm fire burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland on Tuesday, leaving the aging building with significant damage. On Wednesday, officials said the former Portland Korean Church at Southwest 10th and Clay Street was deemed unsafe and was approved for demolition. PAST COVERAGE...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman shot in leg while on walk in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot while on a walk in Southeast Portland on Sunday. It happened around 2 a.m. near Ash Street and 119th Avenue about a block away from Ventura Park Elementary School. The woman told officers she heard gunfire and then...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in shooting on Portland's Eastbank Esplanade

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man on assault and gun charges Tuesday after linking him to a shooting on Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade two weeks earlier. When arresting 48-year-old Charles Maxey Jr., officers say they found a handgun that they believe was used in the crime. CRIME MAP...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Three-alarm fire tears through vacant Korean Church in downtown Portland

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at the vacant Korean Church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. The three-alarm fire was reported at about 5:45 p.m. at the church's location near Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street. Dozens of fire crews responded, and it took firefighters about 45 minutes to put...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water

SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
AUMSVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Portland police arrest man, two boys with guns during traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they arrested a man and two boys Tuesday on accusations they were illegally carrying guns. Officers with the Focused Intervention Team pulled 24-year-old Key'Juan D. Smith over at around 8:40 p.m. near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street after they said he was driving recklessly.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in deadly SE Portland shooting arrested on murder charges

PORTLAND, Ore. — A murder suspect was arrested Wednesday, accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery in the parking lot of a Southeast Portland department store back in October. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Travis Helms at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at a property along...
PORTLAND, OR

