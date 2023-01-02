Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Related
KATU.com
Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
KATU.com
Suspect in old Portland Korean Church fire claims voices told them to start 3-alarm blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person accused of setting fire to a historic church in downtown Portland appeared in court on Thursday. Police arrested Cameron Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, as the suspect in the fire at the former Portland Korean Church on 10th Avenue on Tuesday evening. The...
KATU.com
Dove Lewis hopeful to return to full 24/7 emergency pet coverage soon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital is one step closer to restoring its 24-hour emergency service for pets. The ER will now be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for walk-ins. All of this comes two months after the hospital cut its hours to deal with...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
KATU.com
Former Portland Korean Church to be torn down after 3-alarm fire on Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 3-alarm fire burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland on Tuesday, leaving the aging building with significant damage. On Wednesday, officials said the former Portland Korean Church at Southwest 10th and Clay Street was deemed unsafe and was approved for demolition. PAST COVERAGE...
KATU.com
Suspect accused of biting off man's ear, chewing face in Gresham thought victim was robot
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 25-year-old who allegedly bit and chewed off part of another man’s ear and face in Gresham early Tuesday morning told police he thought the victim was "a robot" because of "how he smelled." Koryn Daniel Kraemer, 25, has been charged with second-degree assault. He...
KATU.com
Woman shot in leg while on walk in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot while on a walk in Southeast Portland on Sunday. It happened around 2 a.m. near Ash Street and 119th Avenue about a block away from Ventura Park Elementary School. The woman told officers she heard gunfire and then...
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in shooting on Portland's Eastbank Esplanade
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man on assault and gun charges Tuesday after linking him to a shooting on Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade two weeks earlier. When arresting 48-year-old Charles Maxey Jr., officers say they found a handgun that they believe was used in the crime. CRIME MAP...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Things improve in a roundabout way for some residents
BEAVERTON, Ore. — How frustrated do you get while stuck behind road construction?. We told you about a neighborhood in September virtually trapped by the construction all around them. So, how are they doing now?. We paid them a visit this week and found they are breathing a bit...
KATU.com
Three-alarm fire tears through vacant Korean Church in downtown Portland
Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at the vacant Korean Church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. The three-alarm fire was reported at about 5:45 p.m. at the church's location near Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street. Dozens of fire crews responded, and it took firefighters about 45 minutes to put...
KATU.com
Tigard Police investigating a report of a man trying to lure a child into his car
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are looking into a report of a man approaching a child near a bus stop Tuesday morning. The 9-year-old girl told her mother that she was approached by a stranger at her bus stop around 7:15 a.m. Police say a white vehicle pulled up...
KATU.com
Can You ID This Person? FBI, ATF helping with SE Portland bank arson investigation
Portland Police officials are asking for help finding a suspect linked to an arson investigation at the Bank of America branch on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard from New Year’s Eve. Portland Police said its team is working with the FBI, ATF, and Portland Fire on the case. While details surrounding...
KATU.com
Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water
SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
KATU.com
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
KATU.com
I-84 to close in both directions at I-205 this weekend for TriMet construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange for TriMet’s A Better Red construction, starting on Friday night and ending early Sunday morning. The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, January 6, and end 4 a.m. on Sunday, January...
KATU.com
Police identify three people dead after murder-suicide situation in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified the family members involved in what they believe was a murder-suicide situation in Southeast Portland last month. According to Portland Police, the shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. on December 11 at a home in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street. CRIME...
KATU.com
Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
KATU.com
Portland police arrest man, two boys with guns during traffic stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they arrested a man and two boys Tuesday on accusations they were illegally carrying guns. Officers with the Focused Intervention Team pulled 24-year-old Key'Juan D. Smith over at around 8:40 p.m. near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street after they said he was driving recklessly.
KATU.com
Suspect in deadly SE Portland shooting arrested on murder charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — A murder suspect was arrested Wednesday, accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery in the parking lot of a Southeast Portland department store back in October. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Travis Helms at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at a property along...
Comments / 0