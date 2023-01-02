ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

cw34.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Wanted Fentanyl Felon

Indian River County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski last Thursday on multiple drug charges. Deputies found Kalinowski hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. According to a release from the IRCS...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Melbourne police, ATF investigating burglary at local gun shop

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are investigating after an early-morning burglary at a local guns hop. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators haven’t disclosed exactly how many were taken but say multiple...
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Stuart: Suspect in Custody for Death of 73-year-old Grandmother

Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: Authorities have arrested 19 year old Lonnie Bee Smalls III in connection with the Thanksgiving Day triple shooting and homicide that claimed the life of a 73 year-old grandmother, Mattie Lou Jones. Jones was watching TV in her living room when she was struck...
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Deputies: Domestic dispute led to woman being run over, killed

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman whose body was found alongside U.S. 1 in Sebastian last week was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man she was in a relationship with, deputies said. “A suspect was identified, and detectives have recovered evidence,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
WESH

Melbourne gun shop hit with 'smash-and-grab' burglary

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne gun shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning. For hours, the ATF was on the scene inside the shop. One worker who was helping agents inside told WESH 2 that they were going through the shop’s inventory. It was at about 3:15 a.m. when...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL

