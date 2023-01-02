Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Undercover Investigation Leads to Arrest of Leroy Write on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Thursday January 5, 2023: An undercover investigation conducted by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has lead to the arrest of 41-year old Leroy White on multiple drug charges. A release from the IRCSO states that the SIU Detectives utilized various...
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
cw34.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
wqcs.org
Dylan Brown Jailed After Arrest on Charges of Excessive Speed and Fleeing & Eluding
Martin County - Wednesday January 4, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies arrested and jailed a Port St. Lucie man on Tuesday for fleeing and eluding police after refusing to pull over. 19-year old Dylan Brown was arrested fleeing and eluding which is a felony, and reckless driving. Brown was arrested...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Wanted Fentanyl Felon
Indian River County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski last Thursday on multiple drug charges. Deputies found Kalinowski hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. According to a release from the IRCS...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Melbourne police, ATF investigating burglary at local gun shop
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are investigating after an early-morning burglary at a local guns hop. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators haven’t disclosed exactly how many were taken but say multiple...
YAHOO!
Sebastian man charged in death of woman found on U.S. 1 near RV resort community
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A man who law enforcement officials said had been in a relationship with the Sebastian woman found dead on the side of U.S. 1 Dec. 30 has been arrested and charged in connection to her death. Drew Leibrock, 52, of 119 Crawford Drive, Sebastian, was...
Treasure Coast Man Accused Of Beating His Mother To Death
34-year old Darren Pouncey was found inside the home with the body of his mother, 58-year old Christina Diorio, by a neighbor.
cw34.com
Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida
A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
Man accused of temporarily blinding Sheriff’s pilot with laser pointer
A man's been arrested after he temporarily blinded a sheriff's office helicopter pilot using a laser pointer.
Deputies arrest man after high-speed pursuit along stretch of 2 fatal crashes
A Port St. Lucie man was charged after traveling at a high speed along a 5-mile stretch of US 1 where two fatal crashes took place in the past three months, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.
cw34.com
Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
wqcs.org
Stuart: Suspect in Custody for Death of 73-year-old Grandmother
Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: Authorities have arrested 19 year old Lonnie Bee Smalls III in connection with the Thanksgiving Day triple shooting and homicide that claimed the life of a 73 year-old grandmother, Mattie Lou Jones. Jones was watching TV in her living room when she was struck...
veronews.com
Deputies: Domestic dispute led to woman being run over, killed
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman whose body was found alongside U.S. 1 in Sebastian last week was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man she was in a relationship with, deputies said. “A suspect was identified, and detectives have recovered evidence,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson...
cw34.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
cw34.com
Police need help identifying man who burglarized car on Christmas in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking a man who vandalized and burglarized a vehicle on Christmas. The Vero Beach Police Department said at around 3:18 a.m. a man used a large concrete block to vandalize and burglarize a vehicle parked in the parking lot of 2205 14th Ave at the Fortis building in Vero Beach.
wflx.com
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in the investigation of a woman who was found dead U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian. The discovery was made early Friday morning in the 10300 block of U.S. Highway 1 after deputies said they received a call from a passer-by at about 3 a.m.
WESH
Melbourne gun shop hit with 'smash-and-grab' burglary
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne gun shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning. For hours, the ATF was on the scene inside the shop. One worker who was helping agents inside told WESH 2 that they were going through the shop’s inventory. It was at about 3:15 a.m. when...
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
