ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul, back in December signed legislation, designed to establish a statewide electronic tracking system for sexual assault kits. "Survivors of sexual assault deserve support, compassion, agency, and justice, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to deliver the accountability they deserve," Governor Hochul said. "This new tracking system will be a critical tool to empower survivors with the ability to track these kits, and supports our overall efforts to make New York State safer and more supportive for all."

1 DAY AGO