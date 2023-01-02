ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

'Being able to protect others': Millard Girl Scout takes classroom safety into her own hands

OMAHA, Neb. — Seventeen-year-old Sara Micenek is spending her winter break doing homework, but not the kind you might think. On the floor of her family’s Millard garage, the high school senior sets out three barricades. In boxes inside her home, there are three more. She sets up the first one, a silver rod that reaches the doorknob and stretches diagonally to the floor.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Looking for progress at Madonna's Post-COVID rehab clinic

OMAHA, Neb. — Madonna's Post-COVID Rehabilitation Clinic has been treating patients for about a year now. It's a starting point if you're experiencing long COVID-19 symptoms as experts search for a cure. "We're looking for progress and that's really been a point of emphasis that we've heard from our...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

'Could be 100% prevented': Working to end youth violence, homicides

OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from the Journal of the American Medical Association shows an annual increase in youth homicide rates. In the Metro, there has also been an uptick in young people committing acts of gun violence, according to Omaha police. For example, in 2022, a 15-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Urban gardeners support the approved amendment, with ideas for changes

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Planning Board voted to approve a zoning amendment pertaining to urban agriculture Wednesday afternoon. The amendment allows agriculture to take place in portions of the city that the current zoning code either doesn't address or prevents entirely. The amendment doesn't regulate properties with a house where individuals or families are growing food for their own consumption.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

CPR instructors encourage everyone to get CPR-certified

OMAHA, Neb. — Following Buffalo Bills' safetyDamar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday night game, health officials are urging everyone to get CPR-certified. "The longer we wait to provide that care to somebody the less chance they have of a good outcome," Bart Reynoso, a CPR instructor with the National Safety Council, said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: Sun dogs

OMAHA, Neb. — You might've heard this mentioned recently on KETV — sun dogs. It's a phenomenon on bright, cold days that produces a bright spot on one, or both, sides of the sun. Meteorologist Caitlin Harvey has the full breakdown in the Weather Now Extra.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man accused of kidnapping, killing Omaha woman charged with murder

OMAHA, Neb. — The man initially accused of kidnapping and killing an Omaha woman was charged in Douglas County court Tuesday. Prosecutors officially charged 47-year-old Aldrick Scott with the murder of Cari Allen, the 43-year-old Omaha mother who went missing in November — he's being held without bond.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy