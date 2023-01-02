Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
'Being able to protect others': Millard Girl Scout takes classroom safety into her own hands
OMAHA, Neb. — Seventeen-year-old Sara Micenek is spending her winter break doing homework, but not the kind you might think. On the floor of her family’s Millard garage, the high school senior sets out three barricades. In boxes inside her home, there are three more. She sets up the first one, a silver rod that reaches the doorknob and stretches diagonally to the floor.
Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
Heartland Family Service focused on finding permanent housing for Legacy Crossing tenants
OMAHA, Neb. — Nonprofit Heartland Family Service said it has now found permanent housing for 34 families who lived at the Legacy Crossing apartments. The nonprofit is still providing temporary housing for other tenants. When Omaha city inspectors first shut down Legacy Crossing, Heartland Family Service said its focus...
Looking for progress at Madonna's Post-COVID rehab clinic
OMAHA, Neb. — Madonna's Post-COVID Rehabilitation Clinic has been treating patients for about a year now. It's a starting point if you're experiencing long COVID-19 symptoms as experts search for a cure. "We're looking for progress and that's really been a point of emphasis that we've heard from our...
'Could be 100% prevented': Working to end youth violence, homicides
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from the Journal of the American Medical Association shows an annual increase in youth homicide rates. In the Metro, there has also been an uptick in young people committing acts of gun violence, according to Omaha police. For example, in 2022, a 15-year-old...
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
'We can't avoid them': Restaurants pay more to serve up popular egg dishes
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — At Sugars Diner in Council Bluffs, eggs are everywhere. They’re painted on the window, served on plates and stacked by the dozens in the kitchen. Owner Megan Preston knows it is hard to make breakfast without a good egg. "You have other options. Not...
Urban gardeners support the approved amendment, with ideas for changes
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Planning Board voted to approve a zoning amendment pertaining to urban agriculture Wednesday afternoon. The amendment allows agriculture to take place in portions of the city that the current zoning code either doesn't address or prevents entirely. The amendment doesn't regulate properties with a house where individuals or families are growing food for their own consumption.
Cider company opens Omaha taproom, owner brews cider because of celiac diagnosis
OMAHA, Neb. — One brewer used his diagnosis, turned it into a business, and expanded into Omaha with his first taproom in downtown Omaha. Matt Wood said Saro Cider is a traditional spin on the beverage. In a cozy spot tucked away near 10th and Pacific streets is Saro...
CPR instructors encourage everyone to get CPR-certified
OMAHA, Neb. — Following Buffalo Bills' safetyDamar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday night game, health officials are urging everyone to get CPR-certified. "The longer we wait to provide that care to somebody the less chance they have of a good outcome," Bart Reynoso, a CPR instructor with the National Safety Council, said.
Weather Now Extra: Sun dogs
OMAHA, Neb. — You might've heard this mentioned recently on KETV — sun dogs. It's a phenomenon on bright, cold days that produces a bright spot on one, or both, sides of the sun. Meteorologist Caitlin Harvey has the full breakdown in the Weather Now Extra.
Omaha firefighters battle fire at vacant hotel near Carter Lake on Thursday
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel near Carter Lake Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the La Quinta Inn near Avenue H and Abbott Drive around 11:20 a.m. The fire was out in about 10 minutes. Investigators think a heater...
'I welcome the scrutiny': City inspectors explain Legacy Crossing timeline, address city emails about concerns
OMAHA, Neb. — Emails obtained by KETV Investigates document years’ worth of violations at the Legacy Crossing apartments. An inspector suggested closing them down in November. The city of Omaha did close all 17 buildings, but that order came just before Christmas. Inspections noted everything from mold, to...
Nebraska's I-80 Speedway to close after 20 years, will auction equipment from track
GREENWOOD, Neb. — After 20 years, Nebraska's I-80 Speedway will wave the checkered flag and close up shop. The Kosiski family sold the land so that they could focus on other projects. Now, it's time to get rid of all the equipment. There will be an auction later this...
Omaha man who placed false bomb outside Douglas County courthouse sentenced to federal prison
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in video above. An Omaha man who placed a false bomb outside the Douglas County courthouse was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba will serve 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to...
Man accused of killing Creighton baseball staffer ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Previous coverage in video above. A Douglas County judge ruled on Thursday that the man accused of murdering the Creighton University director of baseball operations is still mentally incompetent to stand trial. However, the judge stated that there's a "substantial probability" that Ladell Thornton will...
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Omaha woman charged with murder
OMAHA, Neb. — The man initially accused of kidnapping and killing an Omaha woman was charged in Douglas County court Tuesday. Prosecutors officially charged 47-year-old Aldrick Scott with the murder of Cari Allen, the 43-year-old Omaha mother who went missing in November — he's being held without bond.
IMPACT WEATHER: Potential for icy roads, power outages amid winter weather
A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to impact Nebraska and parts of Iowa on Tuesday. Rainfall over the past day could create slushy or icy spots on the road for the morning drive as temperatures hover around freezing in the Omaha metro area. More rain fell with storms early...
