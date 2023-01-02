ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Turnto10.com

Newport firefighters union reports potential fraud to state police

Rhode Island State Police are investigating potential misuse of funds within the Newport firefighters union. The leader of the union tells the NBC 10 I-Team that it uncovered unauthorized spending by one of its own, and contacted Rhode Island State Police. Union President Derek Crossman told NBC 10 News that...
NEWPORT, RI
WCVB

Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack

SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Toll Gate teacher connects with Golden Apple Award

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Every Thursday, NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union honor exceptional teachers with a Golden Apple Award. This week’s honoree is David Hagopian, a health teacher at Toll Gate High School in Warwick. He helped students stay connected...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Mayor Smiley recommends four new Providence School Board members

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Brett Smiley announced his recommendations for four new members to the Providence School Board. Smiley submitted the names of Toni Akin, George Matouk, Erlin Rogel and Carolina Roberts-Santana to the Providence City Council. “Each of these individuals brings knowledge, expertise, and a professional skill...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI

