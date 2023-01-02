Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Swansea school district says it isolated ransomware attack; Classes resume Thursday
Swansea Public Schools said Wednesday that it has resolved a ransomware attack that shut down schools for the day. Superintendent John Robidoux said school will resume Thursday for all students at their regular times. Robidoux said the attack happened Tuesday. He said the school district's cybersecurity company isolated the attack...
ABC6.com
Swansea schools cancel classes after ransomware attack
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Classes for the Swansea school district have been canceled because of a “ransomware attack.”. On Twitter Tuesday, Superintendent John Robidoux wrote that schools will be closed Wednesday. Robidoux said the principals will be calling parents to keep them up-to-date. Last week, Bristol Community College...
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
ABC6.com
Department of Education has been granted $7.2M to go towards mental health services through Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has been granted $7.2 million in federal funds to expand youth mental health services through the state. The McKee Administration announced Wednesday that the services will be distributed through Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant...
Turnto10.com
Diocese of Fall River schools hire counselor to help mental health of students and staff
(WJAR) — The pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, and public and private schools alike are taking notice. School administrators for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River are hiring an adjustment counselor to oversee 19 private schools from Mansfield to Cape Cod. Cynthia Roche will...
Turnto10.com
Newport firefighters union reports potential fraud to state police
Rhode Island State Police are investigating potential misuse of funds within the Newport firefighters union. The leader of the union tells the NBC 10 I-Team that it uncovered unauthorized spending by one of its own, and contacted Rhode Island State Police. Union President Derek Crossman told NBC 10 News that...
WCVB
Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack
SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
Turnto10.com
Toll Gate teacher connects with Golden Apple Award
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Every Thursday, NBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union honor exceptional teachers with a Golden Apple Award. This week’s honoree is David Hagopian, a health teacher at Toll Gate High School in Warwick. He helped students stay connected...
GoLocalProv
RI Teacher Files Federal Lawsuit — Alleges He Was Fired for Refusing to Pay Union Dues
A former West Warwick teacher has filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging that his contract was not renewed because he refused to pay teachers’ union dues — in violation of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. John Lancellotta — represented by attorney Joseph Larissa— filed the suit...
Turnto10.com
Mayor Smiley recommends four new Providence School Board members
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Brett Smiley announced his recommendations for four new members to the Providence School Board. Smiley submitted the names of Toni Akin, George Matouk, Erlin Rogel and Carolina Roberts-Santana to the Providence City Council. “Each of these individuals brings knowledge, expertise, and a professional skill...
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Valley Breeze
Old Benny’s headquarters being marketed for warehousing opportunities
SMITHFIELD – All options are still on the table where the old Benny’s headquarters used to be at 340 Waterman Ave., near the North Providence town line, but developers are currently focusing on the hot market for warehousing opportunities. Dustin Slocum, of MTG Marketing LLC, which has been...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor discusses reasoning behind removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A small homeless encampment in Woonsocket was removed Wednesday morning, a decision the city's mayor says was in part due to sanitation and safety issues in the area. The encampment was along Truman Drive and near the wooded area by the river. Stanley Rowe told...
Vehicle stolen with 2 kids inside recovered by Providence police
Police said the vehicle was stolen Monday night after it was left running outside a store on Pocasset Avenue.
Comments / 3