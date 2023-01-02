Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
KBTX.com
Incorporate new, healthy recipes in new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The commitment to eating healthier can be a challenge along with knowing how to incorporate new recipes into your meal plan. That’s why the manager of Marfa Texas Kitchen, Leah Vetters, joined BVTM Thursday to share some healthy options to keep in mind throughout the year.
KBTX.com
Walk Across Texas! program aims to build healthy habits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready to take the first step toward a healthier you? Now’s your chance with the Walk Across Texas! Challenge. Walk Across Texas! is an eight week fitness program that challenges individuals to increase their physical activity level. The program includes a kickoff event, workouts and a celebration.
KBTX.com
Give your child an educational head start at home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting preschool is the launch of your little one’s education and is a big step. There is a new resource in Aggieland that can help prepare you and your child for such an important milestone. That resource is HIPPY, short for The Home Instruction for...
KBTX.com
BCS Together in need of bed donations and volunteers to assist families in foster system
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together helps offer support to families in the foster system by helping children feel safe, valued, and loved. To continue their mission, they rely on the community’s help of donations and volunteers. “Right now we are in desperate need of beds,” Lauren Falcone, Director...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph Health welcomes new president with new philosophy for patient care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kimberly Shaw, the new President of St. Joseph Health in the Brazos Valley, has officially moved into the area and started her work. KBTX sat down with Shaw Thursday to learn more about where she comes from and her goals for healthcare in the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Climb to new heights this year at Stone Co. Climbing
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s your New Year’s resolution to try something new or you’re looking for a way to keep the kids active this winter break, Stone Co. Climbing has a rock wall that’s perfect for you, regardless of skill level. “We have so...
KBTX.com
Socialize, make new BFFs this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re feeling stuck and need some help making new friends, you’re not alone. Lauren Coyle started “College Station BFF” as a way to make friends after moving to the area last summer. “I tried Bumble BFF, but that one-on-one conversation can be so awkward. I decided to create a group where we could all get together and it just bloomed from there,” she said.
KBTX.com
Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months. Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.
KBTX.com
Salvation Army BCS offering Character Building Program for youth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of BCS offers a number of services to our community including a weekly character building program for youth. Executive Director and Corps Officer Timothy Israel says the youth program helps kids with a range of things such as self-esteem, perseverance and diligence. He says in the program kids have a number of tasks they are required to do and once completed, they are rewarded with completing that objective.
Bryan Animal Center announces $23 adoption special
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center has announced a $23 adoption special with an approved application for the start of the New Year. According to the shelter's website, there are six cats and 27 dogs that are in search of new homes. The Bryan Animal Center is open...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: 2023 Community Impact Award Winners
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Community Impact Award winners. Congratulations to The Remnant of Nawlins, SABI Boutique, and Goldstar Barber Studios. The Community Impact Award program started in 2003 with the goal of recognizing minority business owners who have made a significant impact...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sitting on nearly 16 acres of land. Outside, you can entertain friends and enjoy sunsets by the pool. The pool...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Santa’s Wonderland surpasses $1 million in charity donations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland was able to donate over $220,000 to its charity partners this season. With this record-breaking number of donations, Santa’s Wonderland has officially crossed the threshold of over $1 million in charity donations throughout the park’s history. They were able to...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD unveils new additions to the Rudder High campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District marked off another completed project from its 2020 bond package. The bond package included funding for the expansion at Rudder High School along with the construction of a new intermediate school, new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades across the district.
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department in need of firefighters, EMS
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As College Station continues to grow, so does the need for first responders. Lately, the College Station Fire Department has noticed a decline in people choosing to become firefighters or EMTs. Ben Suttey is one of the newest members of the College Station Fire Department,...
KBTX.com
Chamber is optimistic about 2023 outlook, leaving troubles in 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New restaurants, new box stores, and big land purchases were a theme in 2022 for Bryan College Station, according to the Chamber of Commerce. But, that didn’t come without issues, Chamber President, Glen Brewer, says. “2022 looked nothing like any other year that I ever...
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
beckersasc.com
Texas hospital to develop 4-story medical office building with ASC
Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas, according to a Jan. 3 report from WTAW. The city's planning office approved the land expansion in December 2022, which was proposed as an amendment to the original...
