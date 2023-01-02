Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD: Rideshare driver shot on city’s northeast side, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a rideshare driver. The incident took place Wednesday night. News 8 obtained video of the moment the victim was treated by medics. “I have friends that are Uber drivers, Uber Eats drivers, and...
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
cbs4indy.com
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
WISH-TV
Dad of survivor in Castleton mall shooting: Confusing ‘identical’ cars led to gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The father of the 21-year-old man shot and injured Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall told News 8 on Thursday that the gunfire started as a result of a mix-up and not, as police initially believed, a fight in the mall. Michael Mason Jr., a...
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an adult male was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall and that […]
Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
WISH-TV
Mom, boyfriend charged with shooting 5 children with Airsoft guns as punishment
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with neglect and abuse after shooting five children with Airsoft guns as punishment, court documents say. The two were each charged with five counts of neglecting a dependent, and five counts of domestic battery with bodily...
WISH-TV
17-year-old boy found shot dead in car northeast of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was found shot dead Wednesday in a car in a residential area just northeast of downtown Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70.
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
WISH-TV
2 Indianapolis police chases end with arrests, injuries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police chases in an 8-hour span led to two arrests, multiple people injured, and at least four damaged vehicles. At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers started pursuing a Mazda SUV for reckless driving on East 42nd Street. The Mazda ran...
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
WISH-TV
Police seek help to solve robbery, vandalism at Anderson pet agency
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two separate crimes involving an Anderson pet agency occurred over the past week and anyone with information was asked to contact police. The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 10:04 a.m., and police responded to a burglary at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. Eighth St. That is an organization that provides pet vaccinations, pet adoptions and pet food distribution.
WISH-TV
2 arrested after road rage incident on I-69
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two young men were arrested Wednesday night after driving intoxicated and allegedly pointing a green laser from a gun at another vehicle on I-69, the Indiana State Police says. Just before midnight Wednesday, ISP received a report of a road rage incident in which a...
'I just got to shooting' | Man sentenced to 55 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mother in 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man to 55 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother. Antonio Lowery was convicted in December 2022 after his two-day murder trial. Lowery was helping his ex-girlfriend move at the Pangea Prairies Apartments when he got upset. Prosecutors say...
Grandmother of man shot by police is on IMPD critical incident review panel
INDIANAPOLIS — At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Vickie Driver did not recognize the unfamiliar car running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. As a community leader, Driver is the type of resident the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it depends on to keep neighborhoods safe and to call when they […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home
INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies
A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Comments / 6