WISH-TV

IMPD: Rideshare driver shot on city’s northeast side, woman arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a rideshare driver. The incident took place Wednesday night. News 8 obtained video of the moment the victim was treated by medics. “I have friends that are Uber drivers, Uber Eats drivers, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old boy found shot dead in car northeast of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was found shot dead Wednesday in a car in a residential area just northeast of downtown Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 Indianapolis police chases end with arrests, injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police chases in an 8-hour span led to two arrests, multiple people injured, and at least four damaged vehicles. At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers started pursuing a Mazda SUV for reckless driving on East 42nd Street. The Mazda ran...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police seek help to solve robbery, vandalism at Anderson pet agency

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two separate crimes involving an Anderson pet agency occurred over the past week and anyone with information was asked to contact police. The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 10:04 a.m., and police responded to a burglary at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. Eighth St. That is an organization that provides pet vaccinations, pet adoptions and pet food distribution.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

2 arrested after road rage incident on I-69

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two young men were arrested Wednesday night after driving intoxicated and allegedly pointing a green laser from a gun at another vehicle on I-69, the Indiana State Police says. Just before midnight Wednesday, ISP received a report of a road rage incident in which a...
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies

A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
