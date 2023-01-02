Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Jesse White Organ Registry hits 7.5 million registrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois reached a new milestone as the organ/tissue donor registry has reached 7.5 million people. According to an Illinois press release, over 10 million people in Illinois are eligible and 74% have registered. “I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit...
WIFR
Former Lifescape Community Services CEO dies
DANVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members mourn a well-known Rockford community services member following her death. Carolyn Green died Friday, Dec. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. She is a former executive director and CEO of Lifescapes Community Services. “Carol was a tremendous leader at a time when...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Zoo | Not-a-Pet Campaign | Good Day Central Illinois
Yvonne Strode, from the Peoria Zoo, came in today to discuss the Not-a-Pet Campaign, which stressed the importance of protecting wildlife. Check out our interview to learn more about that, as well as what animals you will be likely to see at your next zoo visit. The Peoria Zoo is going to be offering free admission until February 14th, 2023. To find out more about upcoming events at the zoo, you can visit their website. You can also visit notapet.net to learn about the illegal trading of wildlife, as well as how it impacts both us and animals.
3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies
Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
NBC Chicago
DuPage County Reports Death of Child Due to Flu; 3rd Pediatric Death in Illinois This Season
A child died from flu complications just before the Christmas holiday weekend in DuPage County, health officials revealed Wednesday. The DuPage County Health Department reported an adolescent died at some point during the week that ended on Dec. 24, marking the county's first pediatric flu death so far this season and the third such death in Illinois, according to the state's health department.
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
freedom929.com
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/4/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) According to new figures released yesterday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. In fact the Chicago and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths in Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Central Illinois Proud
Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
wish989.com
Good Samaritan Announces Birth of First Baby of 2023
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon has announced the birth of the first baby of the New Year and he’s from Centralia. According to the hospital, Axten Joseph Reed was born at 2:07 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. He weighed seven pounds, zero ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Central Illinois Proud
Drought Conditions Improve Across Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanks to a parade of storm systems that has traversed the country since early December, Central Illinois has seen some modest improvements in drought conditions over the last month. While our season-to-date snowfall amounts have been below average so far, what we’ve lacked in snow...
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents in January, February 2023
Free days at the Shedd are back for 2023!
NWS: At least 6 tornadoes reported in Illinois Tuesday
Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire’s ‘Keep the Wreath Red’ campaign ends
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department’s annual fire awareness campaign concluded with some trends showing a downward swing. The “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign places wreaths at every fire station in December. When a fire happens, a red bulb is swapped out for a white one.
