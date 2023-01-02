3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC
UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue SE. The man and boy walked into a hospital after they were hit. MPD expected both to survive their injuries.DC police chief calls gun violence ‘epidemic that is tearing life from our city,’ encourages people to work with MPD
Officers received word of the shooting around 5 p.m. By 5:20 p.m., detectives did not have a description of the person or people involved in the shooting.
The shooting came hours after another shooting in Southeast in which a boy was hurt.
