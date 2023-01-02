3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue SE. The man and boy walked into a hospital after they were hit. MPD expected both to survive their injuries.

Officers received word of the shooting around 5 p.m. By 5:20 p.m., detectives did not have a description of the person or people involved in the shooting.

The shooting came hours after another shooting in Southeast in which a boy was hurt.

