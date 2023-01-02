NBA Executive Says Boston Celtics Could Target Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson could be a trade target for the Boston Celtics.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Mitchell Robinson is a solid rim-running center, and he is a player that excels defensively while also being able to play a complementary role on the offensive end of the floor. Currently, Mitchell Robinson is averaging 7.6 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 1.8 BPG for the New York Knicks while shooting 71.8% from the field.

It is clear that Mitchell Robinson has played well this year, and it seems as though his play may result in some interest in the trade market. A recent report from Mark Nilon of Heavy revealed that the Boston Celtics could consider targeting the big man in the future.

For any championship-hopeful squad rotational consistency is a must, and, should Brad Stevens and company grow impatient with Williams’ lacking availability, an Eastern Conference executive recently told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney that they could consider pursuing the likes of New York Knicks big man, Mitchell Robinson, as a “new fit.” “Williams is such a good fit for that team if he is healthy, I can’t see them making a move. But if you get to a point where, OK, this guy is not going to be healthy, they would have to look for a new fit. They would want a defense-first kind of guy who can pitch in on offense, and a guy like Mitchell Robinson in New York would be an interesting guy there,” the exec told Deveney.

There is no doubt that Mitchell Robinson would be a good fit for the Boston Celtics, and it'll be interesting to see if they pull the trigger on a trade before the deadline. Obviously, whether they make a move will depend on Robert Williams' health, but this is clearly something to keep an eye on.

The Boston Celtics Are In A Good Position

Even if the Boston Celtics don't make a trade, they are in a solid position to make some noise this year, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look like the best duo in the league, and they have even garnered some comparisons to Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen . They have a good chance of getting back to the Finals and winning the title this year. The Boston Celtics have a duo that plays well off each other, and Paul George even claimed that they should stay together for the rest of their careers .

"With a team like them they're obviously gifted offensively with Jayson and Jaylen They got great pieces around them so they're gifted offensively. And with the growth and maturation of both of those two guys, I think they're doing a great job of sharing that load, being playmakers, and scorers, and really just elevating each other. You see that with them and it's great to see. I love both of their games. I hope those two guys stick together for the rest of their careers. They're special together. It's definitely a dynamic duo. They just compliment each other so well."

The Eastern Conference is definitely tough this year, and the Boston Celtics will have to get through teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets to get to the Finals. That won't be easy, especially when considering the talent on both squads.

With that being said, the Boston Celtics will have a chance to win any matchup due to the presence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster. Hopefully, they are able to get back to the highest stage and avenge their Finals loss in 2022.

