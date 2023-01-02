Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite Center to host SmartPhone Photography workshop
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is hosting a new workshop, SmartPhone Photography by Sarah Loudermilk at Laze L Farm Photography. Loudermilk has been a full-time professional photographer for more than five years. However, she has enjoyed taking photos for more than 20 years. She looks forward to sharing her passion for photography and expertise with others.
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News
People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
Mooresville tables decision on proposed residential development on Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After an hourslong public hearing Tuesday night, Mooresville’s board of commissioners did not make a final decision on approvals that would pave the way for a large, lakefront residential project. Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development is seeking to rezone and annex a 96.8-acre site off Transco...
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
DENVER NEWS: Residential, business proposals set for public hearings
DENVER – The first Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting of 2023 will feature public hearings for several rezoning requests. Included among the pending zoning cases due for public hearing Monday, Jan. 9, is a request submitted by the developers of Villages of Denver seeking the rezoning of 126 acres currently designated for a mix of residential and industrial uses to Planned Development-Residential.
New life for the old mall: Rowan Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on mall renovations
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County have set a public hearing this week to deal with a proposed plan to finance up to $30.1 million for renovations at the West End Plaza. The Salisbury Mall, now known as the West End Plaza, was purchased by Rowan County...
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
Piedmont HealthCare announces expansion of women’s health services in Statesville
Piedmont HealthCare on Tuesday announced a major expansion of its women’s health services in the Statesville area. Healthcare in Iredell County has changed a lot over the past year with the closing of Davis Regional Medical Center and the Davis OB/GYN group. As a result, the Piedmont HealthCare Women’s...
Pinnacle community mourns loss of firefighter, business owner
PINNACLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad community is mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and business owner. Van Boles was a volunteer firefighter with the Pinnacle Fire Department for 34 years. He was last on duty Sunday night and died early Monday morning. State law dictates that any firefighter or medical worker who […]
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
Major retirement community no longer moving forward
Here’s another sign the economy might be slumping: plans for a major new retirement community in Charlotte have been scrapped. Aldersgate Life Plan Services says it’s canceling the Generations at Shalom Park living community near South Park. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
From Surf to Turf in Kernersville
Bobby Leloudis’s father wanted him to come home to the family restaurant business in North Carolina. Bobby was open to the idea, but he wanted his own turf. So he told his dad, Athanasios “Tommy” Leloudis — a Greek immigrant who knew the “surf ” side of the business from owning seafood restaurants — about his idea for a steakhouse.
