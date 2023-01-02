Read full article on original website
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
Is Polkadot at the brink of its next bull run? These DOT metrics suggest…
Polkadot released its weekly roundup, in which CMF and MACD looked bullish. However, development activity registered a decline. On 2 January, Polkadot [DOT] published a roundup of the network’s notable announcements over the last few days. The most prominent updates included Astar Network’s integration with Coinhub, which would help Astar increase its user base.
Bitcoin sticks to its bearish patterns despite miners revising their operations
Bitcoin miners added over 3,000 BTC to their reserves. An analyst predicted a drop in value due to the RSI and Open Interest stance. For most of 2022, Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ activities revolved around selling as their operations became less profitable. However, as the king coin celebrated its 14th year, some miners changed the past years’ norm.
Curve Finance: What should CRV holders expect of the token in 2023
CRV ended 2022 in a lower TVL position than it started the year. Technical indicators showed that CRV could finish 2023’s first quarter in consolidation. In times past, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) would have been incomplete without the mention of Curve Finance [CRV]. But in 2022, the automated market maker was a shadow of its former self.
Arbitrum outperforms Optimism in this key area; can OP stay true to its name?
Optimism’s TVL and revenue declined, though the gas fees used on the platform increased. The velocity and network growth of Optimism plummeted. According to a tweet on 1 January, it was observed that Arbitrum managed to out-compete other L2s, such as Polygon and Optimism in terms of TVL. However, Optimism still managed to dominate the L2 space in other areas.
Can Polygon’s growing ecosystem keep MATIC holders warm this crypto winter?
Polygon witnesses significant growth in its Defi and NFT space. According to new data posted by Polygon, the layer 2 solution was observed to be improving its presence in the DeFi space. This was indicated by the number of liquid staking derivates on the Polygon network which grew significantly over the last year.
Hedera: Why low trading activity could put HBAR short traders in jeopardy
In the last 24 hours, HBAR has seen an uptick in the number of short-trading positions opened. However, with low trading volume so far, short traders might lose out. The intraday trading session on 3 January saw many traders bet against a rally in the prices of several altcoins, including Hedera [HBAR], data from Santiment revealed.
AAVE’s daily active user count surprises investors, but can it empower price?
AAVE witnessed growth in terms of daily active users. Retail investors’ interest in the token took a dip. Token Terminal, a leading crypto analytics company, tweeted on 5 January that the number of daily active users on the Aave protocol increased. Well, despite the increase in activity on the protocol, the incentive to hold the AAVE token had reduced.
Here’s how Convex Finance [CVX] plans to change its staking game in 2023
Convex Finance announced changes to its staking rewards. CVX on-chain status was filled with ups and downs. As part of its 2023 reforms, Convex Finance [CVX] announced some changes to the way staking works on its protocol. In its 2 January Medium post, the Convex team noted that there were...
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
Ethereum: Despite the current drawback, can whales help ETH soar?
Deep-pocket investors renewed their interest in ETH as the coin hit its highest value in three weeks. Buyers from the last few weeks were in slight profits, but on-chain data suggested a possible decrease in the coming days. Whales interested in topping up their Ethereum [ETH] holdings resumed their activities,...
Bitcoin: Don’t panic, here’s why BTC’s drop to $15,000 could act in your favor
The $15,000 price mark could be a good price bottom for BTC. The SOPR 30MA showed that a bottom formation might be on BTC’s horizon. A further decline to the $15,000 price range could mark the price bottom for leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], CryptoQuant analyst Nakju opined in a report.
Indonesia to launch crypto exchange in 2023, to be regulated as “financial instruments”
Indonesia plans to launch a crypto exchange in 2023. The country is shifting the regulatory oversight over crypto to the Financial Services Authority. 2023 will see key reforms in Indonesia’s crypto industry. As a part of this reform, the island nation will launch an exchange later this year, which would be launched ahead of a major shift in the country’s crypto industry.
TRON displaces Binance Chain in monumental metric, will TRX rally?
The TRON blockchain surpassed the Binance Smart Chain with respect to TVL valuation. TRX showed improved market strength while whales resisted using the TRON network. According to DeFi Llama, the TRON [TRX] blockchain ranked above the Binance Smart Chain [BSC] in terms of Total Value Locked. This came after the latter lost 19% worth of its TVL as of 3 January.
Can AAVE replicate the move to $65 as this technical indicator shows…
Technical outlook suggested an AAVE revival due to the RSI state. Holders in the last six months seemed to have gained balanced but AAVE might trend downwards. Like its peers, non-custodial liquidity protocol, AAVE, ended the year 2022 on a sluggish note. According to CoinMarketCap, AAVE’s value on 31 December was around $52.
Bitget introduces MegaSwap for a multi-chain Defi trading experience with security
The transcend of Web2 to Web3 has hooked a lot of users, especially those who are considering decentralization as a game changer in the financial arena. The shift from the traditional centralized version of the internet has given ultimate power to a few conglomerates to run and control the system.
Israel Securities Authority proposes amendment to redefine “Digital Assets”
The Israel Securities Authority proposed a framework for the regulation of digital assets. The proposal included a change in the definition of securities to cover digital assets used for financial investment. The Israel Securities Authority (ISA), the top securities regulator of Israel, put forth a proposal to regulate digital assets...
BNB reached near the overbought zone; is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BNB reached the overbought zone, with a possibility of a trend reversal. The altcoin could fall to $254.3 or $251.6. A breakout above $263.7 would invalidate the bearish...
Crypto taxes made easy with Cryptiony
Web3 is a volatile space with extensive potential wherein a lot of businesses implement its use cases in various ways while trying to keep up with technological progress. As the crypto space is gearing up for mass adoption, a lot of new users join the space. These users need to be educated and made aware of the various crypto-taxing laws set in place around the world. This stands true regardless of whether the trader made profits or losses on their trades, the tax agencies need a record of the trades, and this is where Cryptiony comes to the rescue of its users.
