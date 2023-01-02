ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
New York Post

Bengals coach Zac Taylor reveals grim conversation with Sean McDermott after Damar Hamlin collapse

Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew immediately the seriousness of Damar Hamlin’s situation by how concerned Bills players were, and after talking to Buffalo coach Sean McDermott in the moments after Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Shortly after the Bills safety went down, McDermott told Taylor, “I need to be at the hospital for Damar. I shouldn’t be coaching this game,” Taylor told reporters on Wednesday in his first comments since the life-threatening incident. “He really showed who he was. All his focus was on Damar.” The Bengals coach also lauded the quick response from medical personnel, which administered CPR to Hamlin on...
New York Post

Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
Daily Independent

Thursday's Sports In Brief

FOOTBALL ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac
FanSided

Bills provide significantly positive update on Damar Hamlin’s status Thursday

Several days after entering the hospital, good news was provided regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s status. On Thursday morning, the first significantly positive news regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released. According to a teammate, Kaiir Elam, Hamlin is awake. Shortly after he Tweeted this, the Bills...
Larry Lease

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin critical after collapsing on field during game vs Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.Photo byAdrian CurielonUnsplash. The NFL community is in shock after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to a statement from the National Football League, Hamlin is in critical condition and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The game was officially suspended for the rest of the night. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the league said in a statement sent to the media including Fox 4. "The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."
The Associated Press

NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,” Thomas said Wednesday. “Just saying the same thing: I got his back and you’re going to get through it.” It didn’t matter to Thomas whether the Buffalo Bills safety could hear him. More important to Thomas, who made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati, was being by the side of Hamlin — his former high school teammate in Pittsburgh — and the player’s family. “It just calmed me down and made that trip home a lot easier,” Thomas said. “I could just go home and I could just know that he’s going to be straight. I’ve got him. The world’s got him.”
Yardbarker

Bengals radio announcer reflects on calling Damar Hamlin incident

Cincinnati Bengals radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Hoard has opened up about witnessing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest on Monday night. "It was terrifying for anybody who was there," Hoard told Michael Grant of Awful Announcing. "I’ve been behind the mic for some gruesome injuries but I’ve never seen anything like that. I certainly never anticipated seeing a player receive CPR on the field. So like anybody in attendance that night or watching on television, it was a frightening, difficult-to-watch situation that all of us hope never to see again."
thecomeback.com

NFL team makes generous donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity

The NFL world was utterly stunned and horrified on Monday night after the tragic injury suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in the first quarter of their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. There has been an overwhelming amount of support for Hamlin in the injury, both with kind words...
