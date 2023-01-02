Read full article on original website
Tips for removing rooftop snow safely
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the heavy lake effect snowfall, you may be tempted to climb on your roof and shovel the snow. Dan Perkins, president of Dan Perkins Roofing encourages you to avoid removing the snow yourself. But if you have to, there are a few things to know.
906 Adventure Team finds new home in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is packing up and moving. What was originally proposed to be a hotel on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette will now be a green space and basecamp for the 906 Adventure Team. The 906 Adventure Team hopes to bring adventure to the backyards...
Snow cancels school, changes plans for central Upper Michigan residents
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake effect snowfall across the Upper Peninsula did more than blanket roofs and roads Thursday. Students and teachers in Marquette, Baraga and Alger counties woke up to find school had been closed for the day - or they knew the night before. The heavy snow resulted...
Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association delays opening weekend
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Ice Racing Association is preparing to kick off its season after an unexpected delay. The association planned to open this weekend but due to weather conditions, the opening day is postponed to next week. Meanwhile, they will use the week to finish the ice on the rink for opening day. Secretary for the association Jon Kay said they are looking forward to the season.
Antique store one of latest businesses to set up shop in Gossard Building
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One woman’s love for antique shopping turned into a full-time business in Ishpeming. Pam’s Pickins is one of the latest operations to set up shop in the Gossard Building. Pamela Martz finds joy in treasure hunting for vintage items at estate sales, garage sales,...
Coast Guard provides ice safety tips
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The coast guard station in Marquette is preparing to rescue anyone who may fall into the ice along Lake Superior. A crew from the station performed a self-rescue technique on a pond off lakeshore boulevard in Marquette Thursday morning. The crew performs these drills multiple times...
Check out what’s in store for Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in the new year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is getting ready for a year of new inventory, artists, and craft trends. Though the start of the year is a slow time for many gift shops, Amelia’s is rolling out exclusive deals on Facebook and hosting workshops and events to keep customers coming through the door.
Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Downtown Development Authority is calling all bike enthusiasts. Sunday, Jan. 8 Negaunee officials will hold a bike input session at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to voice their thoughts on how the city can...
UP contractors, laborers attend first-ever Trades Night
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) held its first annual Trades Night in collaboration with Michigan Building & Construction Trades Council Thursday night. Industry leaders elected officials, contractors and trades people from all over the U.P. attended the event. It was held at the Ramada Inn...
410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Township Fire Department with $2,500 donation
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday. The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.
Northern Lights YMCA reports a steady increase in new members since November
IRON MOUNTAIN & ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Working out more often is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. The Northern Lights YMCA (NLYMCA) in Dickinson and Delta Counties reports a steady increase in new membership. In the last two months, the Y estimates about 400 new memberships...
Lake effect snow will linger for some areas
Lake effect snow showers will continue for the first half of the day in the western U.P. and then the northern counties this afternoon. We’re expecting an additional 1 to 3″ of snow in these areas with locally higher amounts in isolated spots in Baraga and Marquette counties. Cooler air will gradually move in behind this system. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for a couple of days.
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
New Year nutrition tips from MQT Nutrition, one registered dietitian
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getting in shape can be an exciting thing, but unfortunately for most, it can be an upsetting experience. Research from Scientific American magazine said 80 % of people that start diets quit within the first few months. Certified Health and Nutrition Coach Lauren Spranger said it starts with making minor adjustments.
Marquette City Police Department reminds pet owners to leash dogs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department is reminding dog owners how to keep their pets and others safe in public spaces. Police and the Noquemanon Trail Network have received reports of dogs going unleashed on public trails. Michigan state law requires owners to leash their dogs when...
In-home veterinary nursing, hospice care offered in U.P.
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Hospice is an essential health care service that tends to terminally ill patients and their families. But, did you know hospice care can be provided to animals as well?. Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula is an in-home veterinary nursing service located in...
Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holidays now wrapped up, the final tally for the Red Kettle Campaign in the Central U.P. is being totaled. By the end of the week, we can expect the total amount from the Salvation Army. Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army said the total is looking to be 10 percent lower compared to last year.
Marquette County students return from winter break
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County students were back in the classroom Tuesday morning after winter break. NICE Community Schools is one of several districts in Marquette County to return from break Tuesday. Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said he is happy to see students back in the classroom. “This first...
Tips to improve your New Year finances
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Continuing in the spirit of new year’s resolutions we spoke to a financial officer about achieving money-related goals. While it may seem difficult, financial experts say there are easy steps you can take to set yourself up for future success. Things like bringing your own...
Escanaba City Manager job posting opens Friday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba is looking for a new city manager and the application for the job opens Friday. Any current city of Escanaba employees can apply to be the city’s new manager. Escanaba City Council voted to open the job posting for three business...
